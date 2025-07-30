South Africa
    Toyota SA sponsors Cassper Nyovest’s 2025 Fill Up concert

    Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) has been named the key sponsor of multiple award-winning artist, Cassper Nyovest’s 2025 Fill Up music concert.
    30 Jul 2025
    30 Jul 2025
    Source:
    Source: motorpress.co.za

    Since its inception in 2015, Fill Up has grown into one of South Africa’s most celebrated live event brands, captivating audiences both locally and across borders.

    This year’s edition, #FillUpToyotaStadium, will take place on 6 December at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein - a symbolic venue that underscores the synergy between TSAM’s legacy and the concert’s cultural impact.

    “Partnering with Cassper Nyovest and the Fill Up brand is more than just a sponsorship, it’s about pushing boundaries in celebration and recognition of South African talent, resilience and innovation. On behalf of Toyota South Africa, we are thrilled to bring this unforgettable experience to Bloemfontein and to continue supporting platforms that inspire and unite communities,” said Tasneem Lorgat, GM of marketing communications at Toyota South Africa Motors.

    Toyota’s sponsorship of South African arts and culture scene aligns with its strategic intent to move people in their own unique way.

    #FillUpToyotaStadium is not just another music concert, it is a vibrant celebration of cultural pride, progress and local energy. In its true sense of collaboration, diversity and the promotion of local talent, #FillUpToyotaStadium will feature 10 national headline acts and 15 emerging talents from the Free State province.

    Commenting on Toyota’s sponsorship, #FillUpToyotaStadium host, Nyovest said, “Big shoutout to Toyota South Africa for believing in us and backing Fill Up this year. Their support means more than just a logo on a banner, it’s a powerful statement that they believe in local dreams, local talent, and the culture we continue to build through music. Let’s drive this home!”

