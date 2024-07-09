Retail Fashion & Homeware
    Toyota SA and Old School launch lifestyle fashion collection

    Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) has announced a new partnership with leisurewear brand, Old School.
    4 Jul 2025
    Image supplied
    The collaboration marks a bold step into the lifestyle space, celebrating Toyota’s legacy and cultural relevance in South Africa through a fresh, fashion-forward lens.

    The Toyota x Old School Collection is a bespoke capsule that blends the appeal of Toyota’s design ethos with Old School’s signature leisurely aesthetic.

    The lifestyle collection is crafted to reflect the spirit of innovation and resilience that fuses automotive excellence with urban fashion.

    “This partnership is about more than fashion, it’s about storytelling. Toyota has always been part of the South African journey and through this collaboration with Old School, we’re celebrating that journey in a way that resonates with a new generation of creators, thinkers and drivers,” said Tasneem Lorgat, general manager of Marketing Communications at Toyota South Africa Motors.

    The launch coincides with the debut of Toyota South Africa’s new e-commerce platform, designed to offer customers a seamless, digital-first shopping experience. The platform will serve as the exclusive online destination for the lifestyle collection, alongside future brand collaborations and merchandise.

    Image supplied
    The collection draws inspiration from Toyota’s most iconic vehicles such as the Hilux and the Land Cruiser, reimagined through the lens of contemporary street culture.

    Commenting on the collaboration, CEO and founder of Old School, Daneel Steinmann said, “We’ve always believed in building brands that carry meaning, heritage, and pride - and Toyota has done that for generations in South Africa. This collection isn’t just a fashion statement; it’s a salute to the role Toyota has played in the lives of so many South Africans. From local streets to rugged trails, Hilux to Land Cruiser, we wanted to create garments that feel as timeless and versatile as the vehicles themselves. Partnering with Toyota has been a full-circle moment for Old School - and this drop is just the beginning.”

    The Toyota x Old School Collection is now available online on the new Toyota e-commerce store.

