Bird flu outbreaks renew calls to reopen chicken imports from Brazil

South Africa has reported two new outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), with cases detected on poultry farms in North West province and Mpumalanga.

The resurgence of bird flu has added pressure on an already strained poultry sector, grappling with product shortages from embattled Daybreak Farms and persistent delays in reopening imports from key suppliers like Brazil.

First bird flu vaccination campaign underway

In a positive development, Astral Foods has received government approval to begin vaccinating its broiler breeding stock against the H5 strain of avian influenza.

The company will roll out a R35m campaign, starting with 200,000 breeders — roughly 5% of its flock — at one of its facilities.

However, the vaccine does not protect against the H7 strain responsible for South Africa’s catastrophic 2023 outbreak. A locally developed H7 vaccine remains in registration.

SA still HPAI-positive on global records

Despite vaccination efforts, South Africa remains classified as HPAI-positive in the World Organisation for Animal Health’s (WOAH) latest report.

This status continues to restrict poultry exports and stalls trade with several countries that have already declared themselves bird flu-free, including:

• France (declared free on 11 February 2025)

• Belgium and Denmark (both on 23 May 2025)

• Netherlands (3 June 2025)

• Brazil and Poland (both on 26 June 2025)

Brazil trade delays heighten food security risks

Brazil, South Africa’s largest supplier of mechanically deboned meat (MDM), officially regained its bird flu-free status in late June. Yet trade between the two countries remains on hold, pending finalisation of a revised Veterinary Health Certificate (VHC).

Industry insiders report little progress in concluding negotiations — a delay that’s driving up MDM prices and forcing some local processors to suspend production.

With over 90% of South Africa’s MDM imported from Brazil, the poultry industry warns that these delays are worsening food affordability and threatening economic stability.

Why imports are critical

The current crisis underscores the vital role of poultry imports in:

• Filling local supply gaps

• Stabilising consumer prices

• Supporting thousands of jobs across the food value chain

• Protecting food security and market choice

Without imports, the market risks price spikes, shortages, and reduced availability of affordable protein staples.

Urgent action needed

The poultry industry is urging the Department of Agriculture and Brazilian authorities to fast-track the finalisation of the VHC, stressing that with Brazil now officially bird flu-free, there’s no scientific justification for continued delays.

The message is clear: South Africa must act swiftly to restore trade flows, protect jobs, and keep affordable chicken products within reach for millions of households.