    South Africa issues first permit for avian influenza vaccination

    The Department of Agriculture has issued its first-ever permit to vaccinate poultry against highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), marking a significant milestone in the country’s fight against the devastating disease.
    2 Jul 2025
    Source: ©zlikovec via 123RF

    The vaccination permit, granted to Astral Foods Limited on 30 June 2025, authorises the company to begin vaccinating its broiler breeder flock against the HPAI virus.

    The campaign will start with 200,000 broiler breeders at one of Astral’s farms—approximately 5% of its total breeding stock—valued at around R35m.

    A proactive approach to HPAI control

    Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen described the vaccination rollout as a "vital step" in strengthening flock immunity and preventing severe economic losses caused by previous outbreaks.

    "The 2023 outbreak resulted in millions of birds being culled, which led to severe supply disruptions that affected both producers and consumers,” Minister Steenhuisen said.

    He emphasised the collaboration between government and the poultry industry as key to safeguarding national food security and protecting the livelihoods of thousands of South Africans.

    Vaccine details and industry impact

    The vaccine targets the H5 strain of the HPAI virus and has already been approved for use in other countries employing vaccination strategies to manage the disease.

    “This proactive vaccination campaign marks a milestone in South Africa’s poultry health management and reflects the sector’s commitment to innovation and resilience,” the Department said.

