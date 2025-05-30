SA rolls out first mass poultry vaccination to curb avian flu

The Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, has announced South Africa’s first-ever mass vaccination campaign for poultry in a bid to curb the spread of avian influenza and safeguard the country’s poultry industry.

"Our vaccination team, comprised of poultry specialist vets from the University of Pretoria, along with the Agricultural Research Council, has received a list of farms to be vaccinated from the poultry industry and is prioritising high-risk areas and commercial flocks to contain the virus and prevent further culling.

"We have secured vaccine supply, ensured cold chain capacity, and are building in traceability and reporting mechanisms as part of a wider preparedness strategy," says Steenhuisen.

In support of this rollout, 50 animal health technicians have been appointed on short-term contracts, with their induction and refresher training scheduled for next week.

FMD outbreak developments

Addressing the ongoing foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak, the minister confirmed that the Department of Agriculture has ordered over 900,000 doses of vaccine for KwaZulu-Natal. The first batch is expected to arrive next week, while assessment and tracing efforts continue in Gauteng.

“These plans are not only about responding to outbreaks, but also about building permanent infrastructure to manage future risks. More broadly, we are establishing a Biosecurity Council that will bring together the South African Police Service (SAPS), veterinarians, scientists, the Border Management Authority, and industry. We are rolling out a farm-to-fork national traceability system for livestock," Steenhuisen adds.

Upgrades are also underway at Onderstepoort Biological Products (OBP) to restore South Africa’s vaccine self-sufficiency. Efforts to strengthen rural veterinary services and emergency response capacity continue, alongside the introduction of a dip tank management model in partnership with traditional leaders.

“Biosecurity is not an agricultural issue alone. It is a national security issue, and we are treating it as such,” Steenhuisen emphasised.

Karan beef outbreak and response

In May 2025, clinical signs of FMD were detected in cattle in Gauteng’s East Rand, confirmed through testing. The outbreak affected informally kept cattle on shared grazing, with additional infections identified in neighbouring herds, including on an adjacent dairy farm.

On 30 May, an abattoir in Mpumalanga reported lesions suspicious for FMD during post-mortem meat inspection. Traceback investigations identified a large Gauteng feedlot, which was subsequently confirmed positive for FMD. Investigations into the origin of the infected animals are ongoing.

Steenhuisen commended Karan Beef for its swift response to the outbreak at its Heidelberg facility. “During a virtual meeting last night with Karan Beef and departmental officials, I commended them for their containment measures and for having a plan in place. This is key to preventing the spread of the disease and protecting the broader agricultural sector,” he says.

The company is working alongside State Veterinary Services to implement control measures and has reiterated its commitment to transparency, compliance, and animal health.

Status of Outbreaks in KZN, Mpumalanga, and Trade Impact

In KwaZulu-Natal, active virus circulation continues within the Disease Management Area (DMA), with some cases reported outside of it. An abattoir in Vryheid is being designated for slaughtering animals from restricted premises, with biosecurity assessments being conducted on individual farms.

In Mpumalanga, an FMD outbreak reported in April in Gert Sibande Municipality has not spread beyond the initial site, following targeted surveillance of surrounding farms. A second round of surveillance is currently underway.

As a result of outbreaks in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, and Gauteng, the People’s Republic of China has suspended imports of cloven-hoofed animals and related products from South Africa. The ban, however, excludes wool that has been processed to destroy the FMD virus.

Strengthened control measures and farmer caution

Given the seriousness of the situation, Steenhuisen confirmed that control efforts have been escalated to the Deputy Director-General’s office. Urgent meetings with Veterinary Services and industry stakeholders have focused on biosecurity, traceability, and livestock recordkeeping at auctions.

Livestock owners have been urged to note the 2–14 day incubation period for FMD, during which animals may appear healthy. Authorities recommend isolating newly acquired animals for 28 days — even if a health attestation is provided — in line with legal requirements introduced in October 2022.

Nationwide, farmers have been called upon to limit animal movements, avoid sourcing cloven-hoofed animals from restricted areas, and uphold strict farm biosecurity. Auctioneers and livestock buyers are asked to remain vigilant when dealing with animals from outbreak-affected provinces, including KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Limpopo, and Mpumalanga.

FMD is a controlled disease under the Animal Diseases Act, 1984 (Act No. 35 of 1984). Any suspicious symptoms such as salivation, blisters, or lameness must be reported immediately to a State Veterinarian. The Act prescribes strict control measures, including animal isolation and movement restrictions, enforced by Veterinary Services.