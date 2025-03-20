Nederburg resets to engage millennial wine drinkers

Nederburg, one of South Africa’s most awarded and internationally admired wine brands, has come to market with a radical new reset intended to reach a new generation of wine lovers, as it cements ties with its substantial and loyal existing support base.

Image supplied

Heineken Beverages acquired Nederburg, which dates back to 1791, in 2023. And now it is putting its clout behind the much-loved Paarl winery with a multi-pronged reset.

Explains brand manager at Heineken Beverages, Nipho Shongwe “Whether you’re exploring your backyard or dreaming of distant shores, our new-look Nederburg wants you to take your place at the table. We’re extending an open invitation to gather, dream, and taste.

“Whether it’s a sunset picnic in Cape Town, a rooftop toast in London, or dinner with friends in Hong Kong - there’s always a table with Nederburg at its centre. And we’re telling wine lovers: It’s Yours to Explore.

“All it takes is a little imagination and the willingness to venture out, from your own backyard to the wider world out there or online, whatever your pocket and circumstances allow”.

A multi-pronged reset

“We’re making wine fun, flexible, welcoming and inviting. There are no rules or constraints apart from responsible enjoyment – that’s non-negotiable. We encourage you to take Nederburg where you are or where you want to be, with your people.

“The message is simple but enticing: ‘There is a table waiting for you in places you can't even imagine.’”

To underscore this concept, the brand has designed a special red cloth for retail, on-consumption and digital activations.

Image supplied

“It’s a springboard for consumers to each tell their own table story in their own way. See it as a starting point for wine lovers to put their real, digital or imagined table, with their people, in the destination they love, with Nederburg taking pride of place”.

The brand is also aligning with travel and adventure influencers and actively in the online travel marketplace to encourage wine lovers to think in colour and infuse their lives with energy, exploration and adventure as they travel to new destinations.

The signature red cloth is festooned with icons that reference key moments in the brand’s 200-year-plus history but that also have a wider, more universal resonance.

Hot air balloons and aeroplanes, for example, are associated with some of the winery’s key historical personalities but also highlight both how well-travelled and adventurous Nederburg is.

Similarly, anchors link back to the brand’s past but connote stability and a steadfast focus on quality. The crowns are there to spotlight Nederburg’s very long-standing, award-winning reputation. The sun and bees call attention to life, warmth and sustainability.

Refreshed labelling

Look out for the refreshed labelling that’s part of the reset. It is immediately recognisable as Nederburg but with a friendly, more fluid flourish in the design execution.

Image supplied

The first wine to carry the revised livery is the wildly popular red blend Baronne. If you were to calculate the number of bottles of Nederburg Baronne consumed in South Africa today, it would work out to the equivalent of one opened every 25 seconds.

All the other wines in the range will follow.

The travel-inspired cloth is featured in both retail and online consumer competitions, offering a luxury travel experience.