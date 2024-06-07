Durbanville winemakers unveil 2025 Durbanville Sauvignon Blanc

The 2025 Durbanville Sauvignon Blanc from Cape Town’s Northern vineyards has officially been signed off.

Image supplied

This is the fourth year that the Durbanville Sauvignon Blanc has been made in a region famous for its cool climate that allows for the optimal development of fruit.

Since 2022 when the collaboration to create a South African super Sauvignon Blanc began, the best fruit from farms across the valley were combined with winemaking talents to create the wine.

As with the previous year, fruit was received from Diemersdal and De Grendel as well as Bloemendal, D'Aria, Durbanville Hills, Groot Phesantekraal, Klein Roosboom, Maastricht, Meerendal and Nitida.

The responsibility for compiling the final blend has been shared over the years, and once again fell this year to Diemersdal, which has been internationally recognised for its outstanding prowess with the variety.

“This year may very well be one of the best we’ve experienced,” says Diemersdal’s Thys Louw.

Winemaker Juandré Bruwer, who oversees the blend with Mari Branders, agrees: “This vintage truly excites me,” he says. “It’s one of those rare years where everything has aligned perfectly.”

Underscoring the quality of the 2025 Durbanville Sauvignon Blanc is a ream of awards achieved by the region’s producers in the past year alone.

These include five stars at Platter’s South African wine guide for 2023 vintages of Diemersdal The Journal and Wild Horseshoe Sauvignon Blanc; Bloemendal Suider Terras 2018; Groot Phesantekraal Marizanne 2023 and Nitida Coronata Integration 2023.

Two regional wines were included in the country’s Top 10 Sauvignon Blancs – the Diemersdal Winter Ferment Sauvignon Blanc 2024 and Maastricht The Contour Sauvignon Blanc 2023 (wooded).

While at the Concours Mondial de Bruxelles’ South Africa Selection, Klein Roosboom’s Limited Release Sauvignon Blanc 2023 clinched one of only four Grand Gold medals awarded.

Wineries that featured in the top echelon of award-winners at the Michelangelo International Wine and Spirit Awards last year were Durbanville Hills, which was named Top Producer, as well as Nitida, De Grendel and D’Aria. At the IWSC (International Wine and Spirit Competition), these were Diemersdal and De Grendel again.

Notably, Groot Phesantekraal’s André Brink was named Provincial and National Farmer of the Year by the Agricultural Writers SA (AWSA).

In terms of the 2025 Durbanville Sauvignon Blanc, Bruwer says the collaboration is what makes Durbanville so special. “It’s testament to a dedicated and progressive community open to sharing knowledge and support, and which I’m proud to be a part. This wine embodies everything Durbanville, from the soils and personalities to the values we stand for.”

Hallmarks of the latest vintage were typical for the making of another record-breaking wine. The season was defined by steady ripening, naturally high acidity and low pH. Harvest produced above-average yields and wines that showed remarkable flavours, characterised by a blend of minerality, tropical fruit, and subtle greenness.