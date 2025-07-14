Allesverloren Wine Estate enters a new era

Allesverloren Wine Estate enters a new chapter - one shaped by a fresh look, a renewed focus on terroir, and the spirit of a family legacy that carries it forward.

Image supplied

The historic family-owned wine farm has unveiled a refined range of wines, plans for an exciting new addition to its portfolio, and a new website as part of its evolution.

The Allesverloren vineyards, located in the wine growing region of the Riebeek Valley of the Swartland, benefit from cold, wet winters and warm, dry summers—ideal for producing concentrated grapes.

The unique environment, combined with a rich history and deep connection to the land, is the perfect foundation for crafting exceptional and internationally acclaimed wines.

The Malan family has tended the farm for over six generations.

Amongst the tiers of Allesverloren’s portfolio, the Swartland range’s recent transformation reflects a greater terroir-driven style, shaped by the character of the land and the legacy it carries.

New offerings

The Arsonist is an exciting addition to be released later this year that will cast light on the Allesverloren story from a fresh perspective, harnessing both history and innovation.

Its fortified range remains the bedrock of the Malan legacy at Allesverloren.

At the same time, its new website is the property’s bold new ambassador, reflecting not only its history but the prospects of a bright new future.

A proud testament to Danie Malan

“Nothing proceeds for us without the constant reminder and acknowledgement of Danie Malan, our father, a dear friend and colleague to many and an icon of the industry,” says Allesverloren’s Danielle Malan, his daughter.

Danie Malan. Image supplied

The sentiments of his passing late last year reverberated through the farm’s very name: Allesverloren. All is lost.

“But far from signifying despair, the name is a reminder of the 150-year legacy of past generations borne most recently by Danie and now passed to us. It is a reminder too of the characteristics that sustained Allesverloren all these years: the courage to pioneer, a tenacious spirit and family values.”

Danie’s children, Fanie and Danielle have long been part of the executive and continue to anchor Allesverloren’s story as part of the Malan dynasty, but also through their skill and experience. They’re accompanied by seasoned winemaking and marketing specialists geared to take Allesverloren to new heights.

Part of this journey has been to evolve Allesverloren in lockstep with its promise of quality and consistent excellence.

Allesverloren Range. Image supplied

Allesverloren’s winning strategy

“Having the new label for the Swartland collection ranked among winners in WineMag’s most recent Label Design Awards, was a huge boost and indication that we’re on the right track,” says Fanie Malan.

The farm’s entry was represented by the Allesverloren Chenin Blanc 2024, singled out for its originality of concept, execution, shelf appeal and effective communication.