H&M Move and Zlatan Ibrahimović launch men’s training collection

H&M Move have launched a performance-led training collection co-created with global football icon Zlatan Ibrahimović.

Image supplied

The training collection fuses the legendary athlete’s unmatched sports expertise with H&M Move’s dedication to innovation and style. The result: a bold expression of form, function, and confidence — designed to cultivate strength from the inside out. However you move.

Zlatan Ibrahimović’s achievements on the field — paired with his relentless commitment to movement — make him a natural partner for H&M Move.

Through a close creative exchange with the H&M Move design team, he has channelled his passion and experience into a men’s training collection engineered for exceptional performance — in the gym and beyond.

“H&M Move understands what I want — strong, clean pieces that speak for themselves. This collection delivers. The deep blue gives power, and the fit feels made for movement. I don’t settle for less, and I’m very satisfied with the result,” says Zlatan Ibrahimović, athlete and H&M Move brand mover.

Image supplied

The collection

Defined by dynamic fits, technical trims, and focused detailing, the collection balances bold design with performance-driven comfort. Highlights include a seamless, sculpted training top with a washed finish that evokes mineral patina, and reflective silver graphics.

Another standout piece is the high-stretch, double-layered shorts featuring a refined marble print, designed to pair with the matching mesh vest top.

“The creative direction behind this collection is inspired by the Roman Empire — a nod to the fearlessness, presence, and legacy that define Zlatan. This comes through in the mineral finishes, the imperial-style font, and the custom-designed co-branded logo,” says Marie Fredros, head of design at H&M Move.

Fabrics

Garments are made from performance materials featuring H&M Move’s signature DryMove technology, chosen for its breathability and moisture-wicking capabilities. Select pieces also include lightweight mesh fabrics for optimal ventilation during high-intensity training.

Colours

A grounded, powerful palette of washed marble white, stone grey, and deep ocean blue is accented with reflective silver graphics.

Accessories

The collection is completed by a curated range of accessories, including a marble-print cap in stone grey, a black shaker bottle, and branded sports socks.

The Selected by Zlatan collection launched on 10 July and will be available in South Africa at H&M Sandton City, V&A Waterfront and Canal Walk, and online from Superbalist.