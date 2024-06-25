The Proudly SA Local Wine Expo returns

Industries

    25 Jun 2024
    The Proudly SA Local Wine Expo is back and promises three days of the best from our local vines.
    Photo by Maja Petric on Unsplash

    The Proudly SA Local Wine Expo is back by popular demand, bringing wine lovers the best Mzansi has to offer straight from our local vines. This annual Local Wine Expo is an access-to-market opportunity for local winemakers who are members of the Proudly South African campaign.

    This event is more than just tasting and savouring the fragrant and robust flavours of the different wines that will be on offer during the four-day festivities, it’s about showcasing the variety and growth of the local wine industry.

    The wine industry is one of South Africa’s biggest exports and contributors to the GDP. According to Economics writer, Claire Bisseker, the wine industry in 2019 alone contributed R16.9bn to the national GDP.

    This shows that the wine industry is a vehicle for economic change and job creation in South Africa. Because of the potential to create jobs and fight unemployment within the borders of our country, Proudly SA has dedicated itself to uplifting and spotlighting local winemakers and wine-adjacent sectors at the Local Wine Expo 2024.

    Last year's installment of the Wine Expo was a resounding success which saw 30 local wine exhibitors, of which 70% were female exhibitors of their various wine brands.

    Admission is free, which provides attendees the opportunity to engage with exceptional wine exhibitors, learn about their unique winemaking techniques, and savour a beautiful array of fine wines.

    The Proudly SA Local Wine Expo takes places from 26th – 28th of July 2024 at the Prison Break Market in Lonehill.

    Register here. Spaces are limited, so be sure to secure your spot early.

