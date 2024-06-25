Manzi Water opens 105th outlet in South Africa

Manzi Water, a player in the prepared water industry, has opened its 105th outlet in South Africa, marking a significant milestone in its journey to provide South Africans with safe, clean drinking water.

Image supplied

Founded in 2023 by experienced entrepreneurs in the prepared water industry, Manzi Water has swiftly expanded, earning widespread customer support and appreciation for its commitment to quality and community.

With over 300 employees across 105 locations, the company is making a substantial contribution to local economies by creating job opportunities and ensuring a stable source of income for hundreds of families.

"We are deeply grateful for the support from our customers and are thrilled to see how well our offerings are being received," said Alfred Challis, CEO of Manzi Water. "Our rapid growth is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and the trust our customers place in us."

As Manzi Water continues to expand, it also aims to empower emerging entrepreneurs. "We are excited about our growth and the opportunities it brings to empower local entrepreneurs. By joining our network, they can create jobs and provide essential services within their communities," added Challis.

In response to the ongoing water shortages across South Africa, Manzi Water is committed to providing high-quality, purified water at competitive prices. The six-step, multi-stage purification process ensures every drop meets the highest safety and hygiene standards, offering peace of mind to customers.

Manzi Water's refill solutions are designed to reduce plastic waste by encouraging customers to reuse and refill their containers. This eco-friendly approach not only benefits the environment but also provides a cost-effective solution for consumers seeking high-quality drinking water.

"As a proudly South African company, we are dedicated to offering a reliable source of safe, clean drinking water and are excited about the future of Manzi Water, inviting South Africans to join us on this journey. We are positively impacting water accessibility and sustainability as we continue to innovate and make a difference, one drop at a time," concluded Challis.