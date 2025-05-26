Retail FMCG
    Retail FMCG

    Manzi Water debuts automated refill store, Skubu

    Manzi Water, part of the Skubu Project, has opened a refill store, aimed at reshaping how South Africans access essential goods while advancing the circular economy, in Diepsloot, Gauteng.
    26 May 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Located at Chuma Mall, this innovative initiative represents a significant step forward in affordable, sustainable consumption and access to everyday essentials in underserved communities.

    The Skubu Project is led by Sonke Retail in partnership with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI), made possible through the Circular Economy Demonstration Fund.

    The initiative is also supported by TransForm, a global partnership involving Unilever, the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), and Ernst & Young (EY).

    Described as the first store of its kind globally, Skubu enables consumers to purchase only what they need through smart, automated refill machines, offering essential items at fixed rand-per-litre prices while eliminating single-use plastic packaging. The model provides up to 50% savings compared to conventional retail, delivering measurable impact in both affordability and sustainability.

    Manzi Water is honoured to be featured among the trusted brands selected for this visionary platform, offering safe, clean, and affordable drinking water to the Diepsloot community at a price of just R1.00 per litre.

    "We are incredibly proud that Manzi Water is part of this groundbreaking development," said Alfred Challis, CEO of Manzi Water.

    "Our inclusion in the SKUBU Project underscores our commitment to making safe, clean drinking water accessible to all, and we are excited to see the positive impact this will have in Diepsloot."

    Challis also expressed his appreciation to Ebenhaezer De Jongh, CEO of Sonke Retail, for the opportunity to contribute to this pioneering model for inclusive and sustainable retail.

    “Eben’s vision and leadership made this possible,” Challis said. “We are grateful to play a part in something that meaningfully improves access to essentials and supports circular innovation in local communities.”

    Challis further thanked internal stakeholders Pasquale and Belinda Frese, owners of multiple Manzi Water outlets in Johannesburg, whose belief in the vision and willingness to join the bold initiative were instrumental in positioning Manzi Water alongside such influential partners. Their initiative not only credits them as Licensees but also significantly strengthens Manzi Water's presence in meaningful spaces that align with its core mission.

    Manzi Water looks forward to contributing to the success of this pilot initiative and anticipates that SKUBU will serve as a scalable model for sustainable development across South Africa, opening future possibilities for all Licensees across the network.

