Choosing safe bottled water: the essential role of SANBWA certification

When you order water in a restaurant, the choice often comes down to “still or sparkling?” yet behind that simple question lies a much bigger story. Understanding what goes into a truly safe and responsibly bottled water brand is important.

With South Africa facing growing water challenges, from deteriorating municipal infrastructure to localised contamination, more people are turning to bottled water as a trusted alternative.

But here’s the catch: not all bottled water meets the same standards.

That’s where SANBWA accreditation makes a critical difference.

The South African National Bottled Water Association (SANBWA) sets some of the most stringent quality and sustainability standards in the world. Members must adhere to strict protocols that go far beyond basic hygiene, aligning with both local Department of Health regulations and international best practice.

What makes SANBWA-accredited water safer?

It’s easy to think bottled water is just water in a sealed container, but SANBWA-accredited brands go through rigorous checks before reaching your hands. These include:

Source Protection: Whether it’s mineral, spring or prepared water, the water source is strictly assessed and safeguarded from contamination



Microbiological Testing: Regular testing throughout the entire process, from source to bottling to packaging, ensures water is free from harmful bacteria or chemicals



Safe Packaging: Only food-grade, BPA-free glass or PET bottles are used. SANBWA’s hygiene, storage and shelf-life protocols are among the most detailed in the industry



Full Traceability: Every SANBWA bottle can be traced back to its origin, giving consumers full transparency and peace of mind



Eco-Responsibility: SANBWA members are committed to reducing their environmental footprint through responsible water use, energy efficiency, and recycling-friendly packaging.

Greenwashing: what to watch out for

In today’s eco-conscious world, not all so-called “green” options are what they seem.

Take “biodegradable bottles” for example. While they sound environmentally friendly, they’re not recyclable in South Africa and often end up as contamination in the recycling system, damaging equipment and increasing waste.

Another trend to be cautious about is in-house refilled water. If water is bottled and served (even in a café or wellness studio), it’s legally considered packaged water and must comply with strict safety regulations.

These are impossible to meet outside of a certified bottling facility. For home or casual consumption, jugs of tap water that can be cleaned thoroughly are fine, but if you’re buying bottled water, make sure it’s from a SANBWA-accredited source.

Choosing a SANBWA-accredited brand means you’re making a conscious choice, for safety, transparency and environmental responsibility.

As SANBWA CEO Charlotte Metcalf puts it, “When you choose a SANBWA-accredited brand, you’re choosing peace of mind for your family and the environment.”