Decorex Africa returns and it means business

Decorex Africa is preparing for its 2025 showcases in Cape Town from 5-8 June at the Cape Town International Convention Centre and in Johannesburg from 24-27 July at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Alan Hayward and Garreth van Niekerk, executive creative directors of Decorex Africa. Image supplied

Decorex Cape Town is bringing together the brightest stars of the design world this June for four days of captivating conversations, fresh ideas and unforgettable insights.

Under the theme 'Design Makes the Future', Decorex Cape Town has organised 16 unmissable sessions into four themed journeys that show exactly how design is actively shaping our tomorrow from the studios to the streets.

Legacy and future voices

The much-anticipated conversation series kicks off by looking both back and forward, celebrating some of the continent's most inspiring creative journeys while spotlighting the fresh talent shaping what's next.

Four 'Ten Years: Body of Work' talks dive into the stories behind key figures like Tracy Lee-Lynch of Clout/SA, Maira Koutsoudakis of Life Interiors, Reform Studio from Egypt and architecture powerhouse SAOTA, sharing what a decade of bold design really looks like.

Lynch will reveal how Clout/SA and the Nando's Hot Young Designer Programme have connected South African designers with commercial opportunities globally, putting local furniture and lighting design on the international map; Koutsoudakis will share her journey crafting exceptional architectural and interior environments; and Decorex Cape Town Designer of the Year 2025 winners Hend Riad and Mariam Hazem of Reform Studio will show off their game-changing approach to sustainable materials that bridges tradition and innovation.

The focus shifts ahead with 'The Rising Stars', a curated session by VISI that introduces the next generation of African design voices. Full of fresh ideas and fearlessness, these participants are ready to redefine what design means on this continent.

Spaces and systems

How do we design the spaces where we live, shop, relax and connect? From the warm welcome of 'The Hosts' and their fresh take on hospitality, to the ever-changing world of shopping in 'The Shoppers', several of the talks taking place over the four-day programme will explore the future of our living environments.

'The Shoppers' brings together retail giants on the same stage for the first time ever – a can't-miss conversation about how our buying experiences are being completely reimagined.

Meanwhile, 'The Hosts' assembles a provocative mix of government ministers, hotel designers and young urban visionaries to debate how design can boost Cape Town's tourism appeal and transform visitor experiences.

Conversations will segue into architecture with 'The Planners', unpacking how storytelling shapes buildings, and get grounded in green thinking with 'Green Spaces', where big names in pioneering landscape design like Babylonstoren lead a beautiful conversation on how we treat the earth we share.

Materials and making

This one's for the builders, the makers, the tinkerers and the craftspeople: from high-tech tools to age-old techniques, conversations in this theme explore what things are made of and how.

'The Machinists' takes a look at future tooling and tech via social media, while 'The Transformers' digs into the exciting new world of design materials.

'The Artisans' brings it back to the handmade, showcasing the incredible talent shaping craft across Africa, and 'The Colourists' reminds us how colour can completely transform how we feel and interact with design, featuring insights from Bonolo Helen Chepape of Lulasclan and artist Olivié Keck.

Culture and experience

Design isn't just about what we see – it's also about what we feel, taste and share. Interesting thinkers on the edge of what is considered 'traditional' explore how design touches our senses and shapes culture. In 'The Curators', we zoom out to look at the global design landscape, while 'The Future of Gatherings’ dives into the joy of coming together at creative festivals like AfrikaBurn.

'The Sensorites' explores design through emotion and adventure with perfumers Agata Karolina of House of Gozdawa and Georgia Munnik leading a multi-sensory journey, and we wrap things up deliciously with 'The Flavourists', where food and design meet in the most mouthwatering ways.

Alan Hayward, executive creative director of Decorex Africa, says, 'These four themes give our visitors clear pathways through the incredible design thinking happening right now. Each conversation connects with the others, showing that, yes, design is about pretty things, but it is also about actively shaping every part of our shared future.’

The experience extends beyond the talks themselves. In a brilliant twist, second-year interior design students from Greenside Design Centre will design the Future Talks theatres, giving tomorrow's design stars hands-on experience while visitors get to experience fresh South African creativity from the moment they step into the space.

