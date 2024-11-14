Alan Hayward, Garreth van Niekerk named joint executive creative directors of Decorex Africa

Sharing a vision for showcasing the continent’s design innovation, Alan Hayward and Garreth van Niekerk have been announced by show organisers RX Africa as the joint new executive creative directors of Decorex Africa.

Alan Hayward and Garreth van Niekerk. Image supplied

Hayward and Van Niekerk’s approach is rooted in spotlighting the creative ingenuity of the continent through immersive exhibitions, international partnerships and inspiring collaborations that connect African talent to global audiences and South Africa's powerful industry players.

With this proactive and connected pair at the helm, Decorex Africa 2025 is poised to become not only a showcase of African talent but a transformative hub for design innovation, collaboration and inspiration for the future.

Says RX Africa’s managing director, Carol Weaving, “Garreth and Alan are bringing fresh vision and energy to our team, setting the stage for an incredible year in 2025.’

As for their event plans, Van Niekerk states: “We don't want to give away too much too soon, but visitors to both shows can expect all-new African Design pavilions and exhibitions, gathering top-tier works from around the world in curated ‘Best Ofs’ that are about creating spaces that foster cross-continental dialogue. We're also looking toward virtual spaces that consider the interiors of the online worlds we occupy, capturing the ever-evolving influence of digital art and design and how they influence our in-real-life experience. New literary, cultural and horticultural programming that emphasises how sustainable design practices are redefining our relationship with nature will also be a highlight of our plans for the new shows.”

In the latter half of 2024, Hayward and Van Niekerk travelled the continent for Capitec handmadeAFRICA, their latest project which has its next pop-up in Johannesburg from 29 to 30 November 2024. They experienced the extraordinary emergence of a new wave of African designers, and their aim is to locate Decorex Africa within this context.

“We got to engage with designers who are reinvigorating the global design conversation with work that is fresh, fun and fabulous. So for Decorex Africa 2025 we want to bring some of that to local audiences, who are hungry for fresh ideas and perspectives from Africa in how they imagine their spaces and find inspiration,” says Hayward.

“With our work founding multi-brand collective retailer Always Welcome and working closely with so many of South Africa's leading designers over many years, we also want to find ways to reconnect design disciplines at Decorex, blurring the lines of what design can be. This can recapture the powerful narrative of design as a cultural bridge that explores and elevates African craftsmanship.”

Hayward co-founded Always Welcome with Van Niekerk, and leverages his creative insight and business acumen as marketing and programmes director of the Inside Out Centre for the Arts in Johannesburg and lead buyer and operations director for Capitec handmadeAFRICA. With a background in economics, politics, and a SAMA-nominated music career, he brings a dynamic, multi-faceted approach to Decorex Africa.

Van Niekerk has been named one of GQ’s ‘Creatives to Watch’ and described by the Sunday Times as a ‘creative force’. He is a retailer, best-selling author and award-winning curator with an extensive background in journalism at publications like Mail & Guardian, City Press, House and Leisure and several others. As creative director of Capitec handmadeAFRICA, his efforts have brought the work of hundreds of designers across the continent into the homes of local and global audiences, blending established icons with emerging talents in immersive online spaces, and tactile physical shopping and exhibition experiences.

Van Niekerk and Hayward’s expertise across design, art and commerce sets out to celebrate African creativity on an international stage, connecting it with diverse audiences and celebrating its role as a driver of contemporary design innovation.