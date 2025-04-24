Marketing & Media Branding
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Red & YellowPrimedia BroadcastingKantarHoward AudioKLAAfriGISClockworkWe Do DigitalMatte BLKProvantageOgilvy South AfricaHOT 102.7FMBroad MediaSAICABizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Marketing & Media Branding

    PayJustNow and Finchoice's new look

    PayJustNow and Finchoice from HiL’s Weaver Fintech group have launched their new brand identities in an attempt to better appeal to their fast-growing customer bases.
    24 Apr 2025
    24 Apr 2025
    PayJustNow and Finchoice's new look

    Refresh

    PayJustNow, a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform, has introduced a refreshed brand identity that reflects the expansion of its services. In addition to its core interest- and fee-free payment option, the platform now offers features such as digital wallets for instant refunds and 12-month retail credit instalments.

    Daniel Hawkins, head of marketing at PayJustNow, says that their model has progressed from being a payment solution, to an enabler of greater financial access and more responsible shopping behaviour. “Our customers are digitally savvy and financially conscious. They seek convenience, security, and flexibility in how they shop and manage their cashflow. This is why our new brand positioning centres on ‘The Clever Way to Pay,’ as we offer a simple and accessible solution that is simply a no brainer. Why would you pay any other way?”

    He adds that their responsible lending approach maintains a default rate under 2%.

    PayJustNow’s impact is evident in its growth, with 2.6 million customers and 100,000 new sign-ups per month. Their retail base comprises almost 3,000 merchants, with over 10,000 points of presence across South Africa.

    Savvy customer

    PayJustNow and Finchoice's new look

    Finchoice is a digital financial services provider offering almost-instant, individualised short-term loans, MobiMoney, retail credit, insurance and value-added services. “Our approach to innovation in this space saw a 31% increase in loan disbursements in 2024, while 86% of our customers chose to take reloans with us,” says Colin Campbell, director of marketing and operations at Finchoice.

    “Our refreshed identity has been designed to reflect the innovation in our offering, and to ensure we remain resonant to our digitally savvy customer,” he explains.

    Read more: marketing, brand, design, FinChoice, BNPL, PayJustNow
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz