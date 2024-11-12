Africa Travel Week's 2025 media awards open for entries

Entries for the Africa Travel Week (ATW) 2025 Media Awards are now open. Building on the success of the inaugural 2024 awards, ATW invites travel writers, bloggers, videographers, and photographers specialising in African tourism to submit their work. The awards, which celebrate excellence in travel journalism, are open to all media practitioners at no cost.

“Now in its second year, ATW’s Media Awards recognise and celebrate the top-tier storytellers who shape Africa's tourism narrative,” says Megan De Jager, portfolio director – travel, tourism & marketing at RX Africa.

"The categories cover hard news, destination features, sustainability, and visual storytelling, and, for the first time, a ‘Young Talent’ category which hopes to uncover new talent – those up-and-coming writers, photojournalists or digital content creators who are ready to make their mark in the tourism industry."

All entries must have appeared in print or online between 1 January 2024 and 30 January 2025. Winners will be announced during Africa Travel Week, which runs from 9 to 11 April 2025.

The judges and exact date and location of the announcement will be communicated well in advance.

"We have outstanding journalists working in the African travel and tourism space," says Natalia Rosa, CEO of Big Ambitions, ATW’s PR partner. "This is our chance to recognise talent, and celebrate those writers, journalists, photographers and filmmakers who connect Africa's remarkable destinations – and compelling stories – with global audiences."

The categories for the Africa Travel Week Media Awards are:

• Sustainability Feature Award

• Visual Tourism Award

• Destination Feature Award

• Tourism News Award

• Young Talent Award

More information on each award, including submission criteria can be found here: https://atwconnect.com/the-2025-atw-media-awards/.

Entries close on 30 January 2025. Interested participants can submit their applications or nominate via the ATWConnect website.