Protecting travellers amid Mzansi’s travel surge

With summer holidays on the horizon, South Africa’s hospitality industry is gearing up for the influx of both international and local travellers. As visitors from Europe, the USA, China, and across Africa prepare to descend on Mzansi for the warmer peak season, transit hubs like airports and their adjoining hotels are set to experience a big surge in foot traffic.

According to Statistics South Africa, 3.5 million travellers were recorded at South African ports of entry or exit in December 2023, a 34.6% increase from the number of travellers recorded just one month earlier. While these peak travel periods bring an air of excitement, they also come with heightened safety concerns. Particularly in bustling environments like airports and hotels where the risk of illness transmission rises exponentially, a phenomenon well-documented during the Covid-19 pandemic and the Sars outbreak.

Grace Mathikge, front office manager of Radisson Hotel and Convention Centre, OR Tambo Airport

As such, the importance of safety in high-traffic environments like airport hotels has become increasingly apparent, where the constant flow of people demands stringent safety protocols to mitigate health risks, particularly in light of the pandemic’s lasting impact. With millions of international and local visitors expected, maintaining guest safety while delivering high-quality service has emerged as a top priority.

Grace Mathikge, front office manager of Radisson Hotel and Convention Centre OR Tambo Airport, reflects on the evolving nature of hospitality in a time where safety is paramount: “Our focus is on making sure guests feel protected from the moment they arrive,” she says. “This requires a structured yet adaptable approach to crisis management, where health protocols are treated as essential, not optional.”

Radisson’s approach to managing these challenges stands as a model for the wider industry, demonstrating that guest safety does not need to come at the expense of exceptional service. Through a combination of proactive crisis management, ongoing staff training, and consistent health and safety measures, Mathikge notes that the hotel has seamlessly integrated safety into its daily operations without making it feel burdensome or intrusive for guests.

While the upcoming holiday season will see a large influx of travellers, with Gauteng alone expected to host a significant portion of the international tourists anticipated in the country this December, this emphasis on training and preparedness has allowed Radisson to stay agile during periods of high occupancy. The Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA) reported a substantial 51% of all travellers entering South Africa in December 2023 travelled through OR Tambo International Airport, a trend which will likely continue in 2024.

Radisson Hotel and Convention Centre at OR Tambo Airport has anticipated these challenges by integrating safety protocols into its operational model, ensuring that both international and domestic travellers have a safe, reliable place to stay.

Moreover, the hotel has taken a holistic view of safety, recognising that guest well-being extends beyond physical health. Whether it’s offering a quiet lounge area for early arrivals or providing seamless access to premium amenities, Radisson understands that guest satisfaction and safety are interconnected.

“It’s about understanding that each guest’s needs are different,” Mathikge explains. “We want to ensure that while we focus on their safety, we also create a welcoming and memorable experience. This human-centred approach is crucial in ensuring that safety protocols enhance, rather than detract from, the guest experience.”

For the industry at large, the lessons from Radisson’s approach are clear. Hotels, particularly those in transit-heavy areas, need to develop comprehensive safety plans that can be adopted into their everyday operations. These should not be seen as temporary or reactive measures, but rather as part of a long-term commitment to guest wellbeing. Staff training, flexibility in service offerings, and clear communication are all critical components of this strategy.

While the hospitality industry continues to recover from the effects of the pandemic, Radisson’s model of combining crisis management with exceptional guest service stands as an example of how to navigate high-risk environments. Their approach reflects broader industry trends where safety, personalisation, and guest satisfaction converge, setting a new benchmark for what effective hospitality looks like in today’s world.



