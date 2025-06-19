The legacy of lasting impact: It’s about the trust, not just the tech

In an era increasingly defined by rapidly evolving technology, it's easy to equate good leadership with a cold, calculated approach to maximising profits. This trend can lead to the belief that the future of business, and indeed society, hinges solely on innovation in algorithms and devices. Yet, my time at the helm of South Africa's foremost home services platform has convinced me that true, enduring impact is forged by the trust we cultivate and the people we empower through relationships.

Lourandi Kriel, Sweepsouth CEO

We’ve pursued the transformation of home services in South Africa for more than 11 years because connection offers a vital antidote to the nation’s unemployment crisis. In the context of this stark inequality, tech platforms must transcend merely bridging the gap between supply and demand; they must become social empowerment tools, creating safe and equitable employment opportunities for thousands. Furthermore the needs and ambitions of those who use digital tools to find work must inform the values and purpose within such tech organisations as it is this ethos that ultimately defines the lasting impact we have on our societies.

Solutions in unity

Being a South African business demands a leadership approach deeply rooted in social responsibility. We’re battling in a low-growth economy where more than eight million people found themselves without jobs in the first quarter of 2025. While these stats may create the feeling that it's everyone for themselves, actual solutions lie in unity.

The domestic work sector, crucial for many, has seen a 15% reduction in jobs since before the Covid-19 pandemic. A worrying statistic when 87% of domestic workers are the primary breadwinners of their homes, supporting an average of four dependents with this single salary. Focusing solely on innovation and profit margins in this setting is at best tone-deaf and truthfully wicked.

The digital economy, at its best, has the profound ability to connect job seekers with economic opportunities and the chance to earn a living wage they deserve and desire. But making this kind of digital ecosystem a reality requires leaders who want to drive economic growth through their products and services, while ensuring social empowerment and impact is a business imperative.

It is well known that domestic workers face persistent and varied challenges, including low wages and rising living costs. Financial insecurity is widespread, which means domestic workers are unable to save monthly, leaving them vulnerable to economic shocks.

This reality is a harsh reminder that the “bottom line” in business cannot exist in isolation. Purpose and impact are equally vital. It is insufficient for a tech platform to simply facilitate transactions; it must actively work to uplift the lives of its users.

Admittedly this is easier said than done in an industry where work happens behind closed doors in the comfort and privacy of homes. In a space where perceptions of domestic work were shaped by an unjust apartheid system, we see a duty to transform home services into a sector where fair pay, safe working conditions and work-life balance are the norm.

Earning and upskilling opportunities

For organisations like ours, this means consistently striving to improve working conditions and compensation, educating our users and innovating to create more opportunities to earn. We have seen a modest 5% increase in median earnings for Sweepstars in 2024, and our platform has contributed to higher earnings for those who have previously used it compared to those who have never joined. We actively raise minimum platform pricing and encourage customers to contribute more, which resulted in our SweepStar average earnings being more than 50% of minimum wage.

Building a legacy also means investing in people's growth and well-being and doing this effectively means getting to know the users on your platform. A strong 85% of domestic workers we’ve interviewed want to further their education, driving their continued use of the platform. This kind of rich insight into users means we can identify and provide opportunities for upskilling and training that will equip domestic workers with the skills to leverage technology for their own ambitions and career advancement. Partnerships with organisations that share our values also yield worker discounts and benefits that help to reduce the costs of living and transportation.

For businesses to truly build a legacy in South Africa, it's crucial to understand user and customer behaviour, the challenges they face and our role in adding to or alleviating them. This introspection calls on leaders to go beyond mere rhetoric and embrace tangible solutions for social empowerment. This includes:

Championing fair compensation: Ensuring living wages and advocating for robust enforcement of labour laws.

Ensuring living wages and advocating for robust enforcement of labour laws. Prioritising well-being: Creating supportive work environments, supporting communities that address both physical and mental health, with leaders demonstrating active involvement and commitment.

Creating supportive work environments, supporting communities that address both physical and mental health, with leaders demonstrating active involvement and commitment. Fostering development: Providing accessible education and training opportunities, empowering individuals to upskill and transition into new roles.

Providing accessible education and training opportunities, empowering individuals to upskill and transition into new roles. Ensuring safety and dignity: Implementing mechanisms that protect workers from abuse and ensure respectful treatment.

Implementing mechanisms that protect workers from abuse and ensure respectful treatment. Promoting inclusivity: Actively working towards diversity and challenging systemic barriers, particularly for those who’ve faced historic discrimination.

The longevity of Sweepsouth is not merely a testament to our technological prowess; it is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to these principles. South Africa’s domestic work sector is complex and further impacted by its history. Creating meaningful change means working with this legacy in mind and understanding that our impact is measured not just in transactions, but in transformed lives, in the trust we build with every SweepStar and every customer, and in our contribution to a more equitable and prosperous South Africa. This is the true measure of success.



