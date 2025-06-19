Sweepsouth introduces 7 new services

Online home services platform, Sweepsouth has announced seven new additions to its suite of services designed to offer all the help your home needs.

Lourandi Kriel, CEO of Sweepsouth. Image supplied

Coinciding with the platform’s 11th anniversary, the addition of the new services reflect both Sweepsouth’s commitment to connecting more unemployed, job-seeking workers with work opportunities, and bringing relevant solutions to customers who rely on cleaning services in various ways.

The expanded service offering now includes moving, office cleaning, laundry and ironing, dog walking, as well as elder care and supervised childcare offerings.

All these services have an additional option for permanent placement with on demand ad-hoc services.

“Each new offering on the platform is designed to meet the diverse needs of our growing customer base - those who use our service weekly, or even daily, to make their lives easier. Equally significant are the opportunities these new services bring to gig economy workers in South Africa seeking flexible employment as the platform now offers more pathways to safe and equitable job opportunities,” says Lourandi Kriel, CEO of Sweepsouth.

Here are the seven new additions:

Mom’s Helper

Or dad’s helper, of course. For when you need an extra pair of hands in a busy household, or when you need somebody to stand in for your regular nanny, this service offers on-demand, supervised childcare by vetted and experienced workers.

Office Cleaning

When you just need to get the job done in the office - without the HR headache of managing performance - this service is offered by neatly dressed and professional workers. Offering up to 10 hours of cleaning to keep your office spotless, this service also comes with monthly VAT invoices for easy accounting.

Laundry and Ironing

Workers with a proven track-record in laundry and ironing handle all your laundry needs, from machine washing to drying, ironing and folding. Only top-rated workers to ensure the job gets done just the way you like it.

Moving Cleaning

Moving is stressful enough without having to worry about the cleaning. Move Cleaning ensures every corner of the property is spotless before or after occupancy, and the SweepStar offers support with packing and unpacking too. Ideal not just for homeowners but also tenants, landlords and rental agents. As an add-on you can book an outdoor SweepStar to do all your heavy lifting.

Elder Care

Elder Care offers flexible and trusted in-home care and companionship for ageing loved ones by certified carers, carefully vetted by Sweepsouth. Your Elder Care SweepStart can help with meals, mobility, meds and more, and are available for once-off, recurring or last-minute bookings.

Dog Walking

Dog Walking can now be added when booking Outdoor Services. And because not every dog has the same energy level, flexible walk durations are available to ensure your pooch gets just what they need, by friendly (and energetic!) dog walkers.

Permanent Placements

This feature allows customers wanting to find permanent home help, whether it be a housekeeper, nanny or carer. Sweepsouth connects you to trusted individuals who are experienced and dependable, and who have been vetted and rated.

These new services mark another significant way in which Sweepsouth is creating safer and more reliable pathways to employment for thousands of workers on the platform, democratising access to earn a living, while bringing relevant and reliable home support services to its thousands of customers around the country.