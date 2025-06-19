Southeast Asia's Mr.DIY to open in South Africa

Southeast Asia's home improvement store, Mr.DIY has announced its entry into the African market, with its first expansion into South Africa. The retailer will open its first store in the country in Pretoria at the end of June.

Mr.DIY, an Malaysian retail brand, has grown from its first hardware store in 2005 to having nearly 5,000 stores across Asia and Europe.

Today, it has a global footprint in Malaysia, Thailand, Brunei, Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, India, and Bangladesh, as well as Türkiye, Spain, and Poland.

South Africa becomes the fourteenth country in Mr.DIY’s global network and marks its latest continental expansion into Africa.

Anchored on its promise of offering everyday essentials in convenient locations and at “Always Low Prices”, the retailer carries a broad range of more than 17,000 types of products, including hardware, household items, electrical goods, stationery, toys, and more, offering an enjoyable shopping experience for the whole family.

Mr.DIY’s first store in South Africa will open its doors at Menlyn Park Shopping Centre, Pretoria, on 28 June 2025.

Commenting on its entry into South Africa, Mr.DIY. South Africa’s head of business development Jamie Williams said, “We are thrilled to expand our global presence into South Africa, representing our first expansion into the African continent. South Africa is a dynamic and growing market, with increasing demand for affordable, high-quality household and lifestyle products. As consumers become more value-conscious, our business model, built on a broad product range, ‘Always Low Prices’ promise, and a convenient shopping experience, is well-positioned to meet their needs. With a strong global presence, Mr D.I.Y. is known for delivering value, operational excellence, and a commitment to customers. We look forward to bringing this same commitment to South African shoppers and contributing to the country’s evolving retail landscape.”

Williams also announced that Mr.DIY aims to have a total of six stores across the country by the end of 2025.

“This expansion will provide customers with a wider range of value-driven options and generate new job opportunities, creating a lasting benefit on local economies, demonstrating our dedication to making a meaningful impact in every community we serve,” said Williams.