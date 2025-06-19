Local retail sales rise 5.1% year on year in April

Measured in real terms (constant 2019 prices), retail trade sales increased by 5,1% year-on-year in April 2025.

The largest positive contributors to this increase were:



Seasonally adjusted retail trade sales increased by 0,9% in April 2025 compared with March 2025. This followed month-on-month changes of -0,3% in March 2025 and -1,1% in February 2025.

Retail trade sales increased by 3,4% in the three months ended April 2025 compared with the three months ended April 2024.

The largest positive contributors to this increase were:

