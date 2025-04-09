Subscribe & Follow
Tired of the grind? What’s making South Africans unhappy at work
Around the world, people are waking up to the idea that they deserve fulfilling work. That same trend is evident in South Africa where unhappy employees are taking steps to improve their job satisfaction. In fact, a recent Gallup study found that 61% of South African employees are actively looking for a new role.
When the spark is gone
Gallup’s research shows that just 23% of South African workers feel engaged in their jobs – jargon which means that many people aren’t feeling motivated or valued at work. More than a third (36%) say they’re feeling stressed on a daily basis, which means that you’re not alone if you feel on edge at work.
If you’re feeling like you’re getting paid one salary to do two jobs, you’re also in good company. A survey from the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) finds that many workers say they’re carrying the load of two people.
While during Covid, employers put wellbeing front and centre, long hours and short fuses have become the new normal. But it doesn’t have to be that way. If you’re feeling stuck, demotivated, or just plain exhausted, it might be time to start exploring new opportunities.
Some signs it might be time to move on:
- You wake up dreading the workday ahead.
- Your workload has gone from “busy” to “overwhelming.”
- You haven’t learned anything new in a while.
- You’re running on empty, physically or emotionally.
- You have mentally checked out.
- You’re putting in extra hours just to stay afloat, but the pay isn’t keeping up.
Finding a better fit
Changing jobs can feel daunting, but platforms like Pnet are making it easier. We recently launched Helping Hands; a national campaign aimed at people who feel stuck or overlooked at work.
Helping Hands is also the first rollout of Pnet’s refreshed brand identity. We’ve made it easier to indicate to recruiters that you’re “open to offers” and make your profile searchable. The “What I bring to the job” section is a great place to showcase your skills and work experience.
Through everyday, relatable scenarios, the campaign is here to remind you: you don’t have to settle for second best. There are jobs out there that match your skills, your values, and your ambitions. A better job might be just a few clicks away.
About Michelle DobsonMichelle Dobson is head of brand at Pnet.
