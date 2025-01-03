Pnet Job Market Trends Report – April 2025

Welcome to the latest edition of the Pnet Job Market Trends Report, where you can gain data-driven insights into South African online labour market trends.

The monthly report reviews local hiring activity as well as regional job trends. In each edition we examine the jobs and job sectors that were most in demand over the previous month. We also provide snapshots of specific job sectors, unpacking useful demographic data to guide recruiters in their recruitment planning and to give jobseekers a view on what is hot and happening in the local job market.

This month’s special feature: Candidate Sourcing: A behind-the-scenes look at Recruitment Trends.

Pnet sheds light on candidate sourcing by answering the following questions:

Which candidate sectors are mostly targeted when recruiters or employers source candidates and engage with candidates? Which professionals have been most in demand over the last three years? What are the top search terms used when recruiters or employers source candidates? What kind of jobseekers are often targeted through candidate sourcing? And how often is 'often'?



Download the full report here.



