    How outsourcing payroll can simplify the final leg of tax season

    In South Africa, the official tax year wraps up on the last day of February. But before you throw the confetti, there’s still a critical leg of the journey to complete: final submissions to the South African Revenue Service (Sars) are only due by 31 May.
    Anton van HeerdenBy Anton van Heerden
    8 May 2025
    8 May 2025
    Image source:
    Image source: Freepik

    That gives businesses three precious months to tie up every loose end - from reconciling payroll data to submitting accurate EMP501 declarations.

    Sounds easy? Not quite. These months are typically a scramble of:

    • Late paperwork
    • Staff on leave
    • System checks and software updates
    • Ever-changing tax legislation to navigate

    If that feels a bit overwhelming, you’re not alone. And this is exactly where outsourcing payroll shows up as the unsung hero of the tax season.

    From March to May is when payroll teams really earn their keep. Businesses are under pressure to:

    • Reconcile PAYE, UIF, and SDL contributions
    • Cross-check monthly EMP201s against EMP501 totals
    • Issue IRP5s/IT3(a)s to employees (accurately!)
    • Navigate e@syFile or Sars online platforms - often with technical glitches or bandwidth issues thrown in for good measure

    Add in the usual quarterly workload, team leave, and resource constraints, and you’ve got a recipe for bottlenecks and burnout.

    Why outsourcing your payroll makes sense - especially now

    Here’s how bringing in the pros can smooth the ride:

    1. Compliance peace of mind

      2. South African payroll and tax laws are anything but static. Every year brings updates - sometimes subtle, sometimes sweeping.

      A reputable outsourced payroll partner lives and breathes this stuff. They:

      • Stay current on legislative changes
      • Align payroll processes with SARS requirements
      • Minimise your risk of errors, audits, or penalties

      Think of them as your in-house Sars whisperers - without adding headcount.

    2. Scalability when you need it most

      3. Tax season doesn’t care if your ops team is lean or your HR manager’s on leave.

      Outsourced providers offer built-in capacity, which means:

      • Faster turnaround on reconciliations and submissions
      • Flexibility to scale services up or down
      • No gaps in service due to team turnover or absences

    3. Efficiency = Focus

      4. Admin is a time-thief. Payroll in particular can hijack valuable hours that could be spent on strategy, planning, or even just keeping your team sane.

      When you outsource:

      • You get back headspace
      • You free up your internal team
      • You keep focus where it should be - on growing the business, not surviving tax season

    So, is it right for you?

    If your team dreads the tax season, consistently scrambles to meet Sars deadlines, or simply wanting to improve accuracy and control - outsourcing is worth exploring.

    It's not about replacing your team; it’s about empowering them.

    Tick 31 May off with confidence

    The tax season doesn't need to be chaos with coffee-fueled late nights and last-minute fixes. By partnering with a payroll expert, you can sail through submissions, stay compliant, and focus on the big stuff - like making your business thrive.

    Let the pros worry about EMP501s. You focus on growing your empire.

    Read more: Anton van Heerden, payroll administration, payroll, payroll department, outsourcing payroll, payroll outsourcing
    About Anton van Heerden

    Anton Van Heerden is the managing director for DNA Outsourcing & DNA EOR
