6 specialist tips to combating payroll fraud

Under regular inspection, instances of payroll fraud would soon be noticed. However, organisations often miss what goes on within this isolated position until a corrupt payroll administrator takes leave. Only then does the extent of the corruption come to light.

Yolande Schoültz, payroll fraud specialist and founder of YSchoültz Attorneys & Conveyancers & Notaries

Having helped numerous companies uncover such theft, payroll fraud specialist and founder of YSchoültz Attorneys & Conveyancers & Notaries, Yolande Schoültz is often frustrated that it takes so long to uncover what is really a straightforward crime. However, many organisations don't pick up on such theft; some even make drastic changes because they think they are unprofitable.

"It happens in some cases where the company isn't making a profit," says Schoültz. "People start being retrenched, but in actual fact it was payroll eating the money. It's astounding that companies rarely pay attention to payroll, even though it's often their single-biggest expense. They just tend to trust payroll departments too much and leave them to their own devices."

Risk factors

Why does that attitude set in? Schoültz says it's usually down to several factors. There is no formal qualification to become a payroll administrator, so some people grow into the role, and it becomes separated from other financial functions. The rest of the business simply trusts the payroll staff and doesn't treat it as a potential risk, putting controls and oversight in place. Payroll starts being treated at arm's length, and that's where problems arise.

"Most payroll administrators are honest, but there are many opportunities to commit fraud," says Sandra Crous, managing director at PaySpace. "Some people change bank account details on payslips, and others keep employees on the payroll for months after they have left. Old systems and antiquated reporting make it easy to hide such fraud, especially since nobody checks regularly if everything is above board and one or two people control the payroll software."

Payroll fraud steals millions from South African businesses. Recently, two employees at a major casino were convicted of defrauding over R4m through payroll fixing. Yet, catching payroll fraud is relatively straightforward when companies implement the following measures:

Pay attention to payroll departments As mentioned, payroll departments often become isolated, and their teams are more trusted than many other financial functions. Even if one can trust their payroll administrators, this complacency is poor governance and a recipe for future fraud. Businesses must put functions in place that scrutinise payroll indicators. This action is particularly essential if there are highly variable payouts, such as overtime, sales bonuses, and freelance contractors. "Payroll is the last department people look at as a department for risk. They trust the people working in payroll without realising what kind of fraud schemes can go on," says Schoültz. Produce direct reports Payroll fraudsters often hide their crimes through gatekeeping, maintaining defensive control over their records and refusing others direct access. To combat this, different stakeholders should be able to print reports rather than rely on what the payroll department provides. A modern, integrated payroll software platform will enable different people to access and produce reports. "You get people who insist on printing payroll reports and redistributing those to the finance department. That's a red flag," Schoültz warns. "Everyone must print their own reports from the system. If you check something, you do not take someone else's report because they are going to show you what they want you to see." Conduct an annual headcount Headcounts can be onerous as they require employees to report in person with their credentials. However, doing this exercise once a year will deter fraud and uncover ongoing activities such as ghost employees. "It's very important, at least once a year, there be a headcount audit. It's a lot of work. You have to ask employees to physically identify themselves with their IDs. But you want to know if you've got those employees on your payroll — a headcount audit is the best thing to do," says Schoültz.