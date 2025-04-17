70% of SA graduates struggle to find work – here’s your ultimate ‘grad pack’ to beat the odds

Graduation season is here, and while the excitement of earning a degree is real, so is the challenge of landing that first job. The South African job market is competitive, and the numbers paint a tough picture: 70% of graduates struggle to find work within their first year, while the youth unemployment rate stands at a staggering 45.5% as of late 2024. Even with a degree in hand, breaking into the workforce can feel like an uphill battle.

But here’s the deal—while experience matters, it’s not the only thing employers look for. Knowing how to position yourself, leverage your skills, be visible to recruiters and navigate job hunting smartly can make all the difference.

The job market right now: What grads need to know

So, you’ve got the degree, now what? South Africa’s job market is buzzing, but landing that first gig can feel like trying to crash an invite-only party. Employers are hiring, but they’re after specific skills and experience—something most fresh grads haven’t had a chance to build yet.

The good news? You’re not out of the game. Your soft skills, like adaptability, problem-solving, and the ability to learn on the go, can be just as valuable as experience. The trick? Knowing how to showcase them effectively.

Remember, experience doesn’t have to come from a formal, paid job. Volunteering, being part of a sports team, tutoring, freelancing, or even leading a campus society all count. These experiences help develop transferable skills such as: communication, teamwork, leadership, organisation, and critical thinking—that employers look for across all industries.

Chances are, you already have more relevant experience than you think. The key is knowing how to connect the dots and position yourself well. Highlight these transferable skills in your CV, Pnet profile, and interviews to show employers the value you bring, even if you’re just starting out.

Job hunting? Beware of these job scams

New grads are prime targets for job scams. From fake listings to "recruiters" asking for upfront fees, it’s easy to get caught in something that looks legit but isn’t. Watch out for:

Jobs that sound too good to be true (massive pay for minimal work)

Vague company names or contact details

Requests for personal info or payment before you’ve even had an interview

A quick Google search, checking for a professional email domain (not a generic Gmail or Yahoo account), and trusting your gut can save you from falling for a scam.

The ultimate post-grad job search game plan

To help first-time job seekers navigate all of this, Pnet has pulled together a free Grad Pack: a practical guide filled with no-fluff advice on everything from writing your first CV and preparing for interviews to cleaning up your social media and understanding your payslip. Inside, you’ll find step-by-step guides, CV templates that recruiters love, real interview advice, and crucial tips on how to safely navigate applications to job ads.

It’s not about having all the answers but knowing where to start. And the Grad Pack gives you that starting point.

Let’s get you hired!

Step 1: Create your profile on www.pnet.co.za, upload your CV and make your profile visible to recruitment agencies as well as recruiters hiring directly for corporate or SME companies.

on www.pnet.co.za, upload your CV and make your profile visible to recruitment agencies as well as recruiters hiring directly for corporate or SME companies. Step 2: Set up job alerts to be the first to hear about positions as they become available.

Set up job alerts to be the first to hear about positions as they become available. Step 3: Download the Grad Pack and gear up with expert-backed job search strategies.

and gear up with expert-backed job search strategies. Step 4: Search and apply with confidence - because when you’ve got the right tools, you’re already ahead.

The job market can be overwhelming, but with the right support, you can take control. You worked hard for that degree - now let’s make it work for you!



