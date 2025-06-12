HR Talent Acquisition
    Pnet Job Market Trends Report – May 2025

    Welcome to the latest edition of the Pnet Job Market Trends Report, where you can gain data-driven insights into South African online labour market trends.
    Issued by Pnet
    12 Jun 2025
    Pnet Job Market Trends Report &#x2013; May 2025

    The monthly report reviews local hiring activity as well as regional job trends. In each edition we examine the jobs and job sectors that were most in demand over the previous month. We also provide snapshots of specific job sectors, unpacking useful demographic data to guide recruiters in their recruitment planning and to give jobseekers a view on what is hot and happening in the local job market.

    May’s special feature: Spotlight on SA Youth: Job sectors offering a foot in the door

    Youth unemployment remains a pressing concern. But while the outlook is tough, some industries are opening their doors to new talent. Pnet examines where early-career opportunities are growing and how the youth can gain valuable work experience.

    Pnet’s objective was to answer the following two questions:

    “Which job sectors provide more employment opportunities for SA’s Youth than others?”

    “What kind of jobs are available to help young South Africans gain some work experience and industry knowledge?”

    All insights are based on Pnet's internal hiring and sourcing data.

    Contact: az.oc.tenp@sthgisni

    Download the full report here.


    Pnet
    Pnet's recruitment platform uses smart-matching technology to connect the right candidates to the right vacancies at the right time. Part of the global StepStone Group, Pnet offers end-to-end recruitment solutions.
