Pnet rebrands to connect South African recruiters and job seekers with global innovation

South Africa’s leading online recruitment platform, Pnet, has revealed a new brand identity that brings a slick, modern aesthetic, fresh icons, and a friendlier feel to a platform already trusted by millions of local job seekers and recruiters. The transformation aligns the look and feel of Pnet more closely with its parent company, The Stepstone Group, a global giant in digital hiring.

The refreshed brand and identity reaffirms Pnet’s commitment to empowering South African recruiters with smart, world-class tools as well as supporting job seekers with an intuitive, personalised platform. It also clears the way for Pnet to more rapidly bring the latest tools and insights from The Stepstone Group to the South African market.

“Our makeover is a visible sign of deeper change – a commitment to delivering the best technology and user experience for job applicants and recruiters,” says Michelle Dobson, head of brands at Pnet. “It’s more than a new visual identity. It’s a promise to keep innovating faster with richer features, better candidate matching, and sharper hiring insights.

“For recruiters, the rebrand means future access to globally proven technology that enhances the hiring experience. For job seekers, it’s a platform designed to resonate more with this audience, be more personalised and easier to navigate as they look for their next opportunity.”

The rebrand, defined by gradient colours in turquoise and coral, draws on a universal insight: many people feel stuck or uncertain before starting a job search. Inspired by a sunrise, the visual identity of the gradient symbolises new beginnings and fresh opportunities. With vibrant colours and a new icon system inspired by Stepstone’s signature stepping stone mark – known affectionately as ‘stoneys’, the brand aims to reassure and support users at every step.

The new brand has led to significant growth in site traffic, job applications, and job seeker registrations in the European markets where it has gone live over the past 20 months. Early data shows that the refreshed identity resonates with users, helping job seekers feel more confident and engaged, and connecting recruiters with better quality candidates.

As part of the refresh, Pnet has already introduced features like a Company Passport to boost employer visibility to relevant candidates. An enhanced login experience, meanwhile, benefits recruiters and applicants by reducing spam and ensuring that job ads are tailored to real people with real goals.

With Pnet now more aligned with Stepstone’s global ecosystem, recruiters and applicants can expect the following from the future:

Faster rollouts of new product features and tools



A continued focus on improving user experience



Better performance insights, smarter matching, and increased listing visibility

“Whether you’re looking to hire or get hired, the new Pnet is here to help you take the next step with confidence,” says Dobson. “We’re still here to help job seekers to find real jobs from top employers on a platform that’s free, easy to use, and always improving, and to connect organisations with the very best talent.”



