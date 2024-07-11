Addressing the global and South African IT skills shortage: Empowering the youth for a sustainable future

The global information technology (IT) sector is grappling with a significant skills shortage, posing a challenge to both established and emerging economies. As industries increasingly rely on digital solutions, the demand for skilled IT professionals has surged, leaving a critical gap in the workforce. This skills shortage is a global challenge, and the rapid pace of technological advancement means that the skills required are constantly evolving, and traditional education systems often struggle to keep up with the dynamic nature of the industry. South Africa is experiencing a similar shortage of skilled IT professionals, so addressing this issue at the lowest level is vital for the country's economic development to be able to compete in the global market.

In 2014, the United Nations General Assembly declared 15 July as World Youth Skills Day “to celebrate the strategic importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, decent work and entrepreneurship, as well as for addressing global challenges and advancing sustainable development”. This provides education-based NPOs with the opportunity to make a significant impact on the current digital divide. Code for Change's CodeJIKA.org demonstrates the importance of providing valuable skills for an increasingly competitive market.

The skills over qualifications dynamic

Several factors contribute to South African tech companies placing more emphasis on skills over qualifications:

1. Skills-based economy shift

With the rapid evolution of technology, the demand for specific skills often outweighs the importance of traditional qualifications. In the tech industry, where innovation and adaptability are requisites, companies often prioritise candidates who possess relevant, up-to-date skills over those with formal qualifications. This reflects the reality that many necessary tech skills are acquired through practical experience, continuous learning, and specialised training.

2. Educational challenges

South Africa, like many other countries, faces a shortage of qualified tech professionals to meet the growing demands of the industry. South Africa's education system may not always adequately prepare students with the practical skills needed in the rapidly evolving tech industry. Emphasising skills allows employers to tap into a larger pool of talent, including self-taught individuals, career-changers, and those from underrepresented groups who may not have followed traditional educational pathways, such as self-study, online courses, or practical experience.

3. Focus on diversity and inclusion

In South Africa, where there are significant disparities in access to quality education and opportunities, emphasising traditional qualifications can disadvantage individuals from underrepresented groups who may face barriers in obtaining formal further education. This approach can contribute to a lack of diversity and inclusion within tech companies.

Empowering the youth through IT education

In addressing this shortage, the empowerment of the youth is critical. Young people, who are often considered to be more adaptable and quicker to learn new technologies, represent a vast and underutilised resource. By providing them with the right training, opportunities, and support, the youth can bridge the skills gap to build a more resilient IT workforce. Code for Change, of which Pnet is a sponsor, is making significant strides in this regard and is dedicated to improving IT education and training among South African youth. Michelle Dobson, head of brand at Pnet, explains, "Youth have all the idealism, enthusiasm, energy, and intellect needed to transform society today; they just need the tools and someone to say, ‘I believe in you.’” She affirms, saying, “That’s what Code for Change aims to do, and we support that.”

The NPO focuses on equipping young individuals with the necessary skills to thrive in the IT sector. CodeJIKA.org is a free transformative coding initiative that is currently empowering 120,000 youth annually. The programme is dedicated to ensuring that every teen and pre-teen on the continent has the opportunity to learn coding, fostering a generation of skilled and innovative future leaders.

Early exposure to coding and other skills can foster interest and aptitude in technology, making it more likely that students will pursue careers in this field. By starting IT education at a young age, future generations will be well equipped to meet the evolving needs of the tech industry.

The importance of corporate involvement

Corporate involvement is crucial in amplifying the efforts of NPOs like Code for Change. Companies play a vital role by providing funding, resources, and mentorship to support educational programmes. By partnering with NPOs, businesses can help create a pipeline of skilled talent that is ready to meet the demands of the modern workforce. “With a global scarcity of IT talent – including software developers – we want to support institutions that are creating and nurturing these scarce skills,” asserts Dobson.

Pnet’s collaboration with Code for Change is a testament to its commitment to addressing the skills gap in the IT sector. “We are proud to partner with an NPO that is passionate about bringing coding into secondary schools to contribute to addressing the challenge of scarce skills,” says Michelle Dobson.

Recognising the importance of addressing the IT skills shortage and the role that the youth can play in mitigating this challenge is crucial. Supporting initiatives, like CodeJIKA, that promote IT education and training is key to cultivating the next generation of IT professionals. Through collaborative efforts and innovative solutions, we can narrow the IT skills gap significantly, and young people are empowered to drive technological progress.



