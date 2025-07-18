BeatBangaz DJ Academy finds new rhythm at Woodstock's Tiny Warehouse

G-CAP NPC, a registered non-profit company (NPC), non-profit organisation (NPO), and public benefit organisation (PBO) dedicated to empowering South Africa's youth through Hip Hop culture, has opened a new teaching campus and studio for its flagship BeatBangaz DJ Academy at Tiny Warehouse in Woodstock, Cape Town.

DJ Ready D, world-renowned DJ and CEO of G-CAP. Image supplied

The move to Tiny Warehouse marks a pivotal moment for the BeatBangaz DJ Academy, providing a dedicated space to nurture the next generation of South African DJs.

A recent open day/workshop was a vibrant testament to the academy's mission, as aspiring and seasoned DJs alike gathered to share beats, exchange knowledge, and strengthen the ever-growing community around the DJ arts.

"These open days are more than just workshops - they’re about creating community," expressed DJ Azuhl, head of the BeatBangaz DJ Academy.

"From networking and exchanging ideas to sharing skills and inspiration, our goal is to preserve and elevate the DJ arts while providing a welcoming platform for both emerging talent and seasoned pros."

The energy within the Tiny Warehouse was palpable, with the sounds of scratching, mixing, and enthusiastic discussion filling the air. Despite the inclement weather outside, the warmth and camaraderie inside were undeniable.

"The warmth inside that room couldn’t be matched -beats were shared, knowledge exchanged, and a community strengthened," stated an enthusiastic DJ Ready D, world-renowned DJ and CEO of G-CAP.

"This was more than just a session; it was the beginning of something deeper. As we take a moment to reflect and meditate on activating Phase Two as well as thank our partner Pioneer DJ, know that your support fuels the next chapter. Let’s keep building, connecting, and creating spaces where the culture can breathe and grow across all genres, generations, and journeys."

Youth empowerment through music

For over a decade, G-CAP has been at the forefront of empowering youth in underserved communities across South Africa, and the BeatBangaz DJ Academy is a cornerstone of their impactful programmes.

The academy offers specialised courses that seamlessly blend traditional DJ techniques with modern technology, honing technical skills in creative industry production and fostering future talents in the music world.

The next BeatBangaz DJ Academy course is scheduled for 13 September 2025. Aspiring DJs, regardless of their experience level, are invited to register and embark on a transformative journey into the world of DJing.

This is an opportunity to learn from industry leaders, connect with a passionate community, and ignite personal mastery through hip-hop culture.

G-CAP firmly believes in the power of hip-hop culture and music as a healing process, a confidence builder, and a platform for personal growth.

Registration is now open for the upcoming BeatBangaz DJ Academy course.