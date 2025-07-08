CRET celebrates 25 years of empowering youth through education at Annual Graduate Awards

The Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust (CRET) honoured the remarkable achievements of its bursary students at the annual Graduate Awards ceremony held on Thursday evening at the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) in Sandton.

This year’s celebration was especially significant as it marked the 25th anniversary of CRET, coinciding with GIBS’ own 25-year milestone. The prestigious event recognised 39 graduates from universities and TVET colleges across South Africa who completed their studies in 2024 through CRET’s comprehensive bursary programme, which supports talented young people from disadvantaged backgrounds to access higher education and vocational training.

Among the graduates were 10 women who completed a basic plumbing skills training course through CRET’s vocational skills development programme, in partnership with AbafaziPhambili at Ekurhuleni Artisans and Skills Training College.

Unlike traditional bursary schemes that focus solely on top academic achievers, CRET’s model identifies potential beyond marks, giving opportunities to young people who are often overlooked.

“The story of the Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust began in 1996, when a young student approached Mr Ramaphosa after a speaking engagement with a simple request: Can you help me fund my studies? Moved by the moment, he used his speaking fees to support that student and several others. From those humble beginnings, CRET has grown into a programme that has transformed the lives of more than 800 young South Africans,” said Chantelle Oosthuizen, executive director of CRET.

Since its formal establishment in 2000, CRET has supported 818 young people, 435 in tertiary studies and 383 through skills development programmes.

“Twenty-five years ago, our Patron believed that even one student given a chance could change their world. For 15 of those years, I have had the unbelievable privilege of being the ‘Mama Bear’ of this incredible family,” Oosthuizen added. “I have seen the struggles and the triumphs. We have evolved from providing tuition support to building a holistic system designed for the real world. Because education is a key, but you still need to know how to open the door, and navigate the room.”

CRET offers far more than financial assistance. Students benefit from mentorship, leadership development, psychological and social support, and work experience opportunities. These wraparound services help them build critical life skills and grow into confident, capable professionals.

Dr Sazi Nzama, chairperson of the CRET Alumni Advisory Board, addressed the graduates: “Class of 2024, we sat in those same seats, filled with the same hopes and fears. CRET was our launchpad. As alumni, we know first-hand what it means to have someone believe in your potential.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa, founder and Patron of the Trust, delivered a keynote address affirming the transformative power of education:

“Education is the key that unlocks the golden door of freedom,” he said.

The 2025 Graduate Awards ceremony was attended by the dean of GIBS, Professor Morris Mthombeni, along with representatives from CRET’s long-standing partners, including Grindrod, Thrive Living, Merafe Resources, Phembani, Huawei and Victor Industries. Youth-led organisations and supporters also joined the evening of inspiration and celebration.

Through 25 years of dedication, CRET continues to unlock potential, uplift communities, and open doors to a brighter future for South Africa’s youth.

About the Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust (CRET)

Established in 2000, CRET is the flagship youth skills development programme of the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation. The Trust supports academically talented but financially disadvantaged students through comprehensive bursary programmes, leadership development, and life skills training. CRET believes in nurturing well-rounded individuals equipped to contribute to society and drive meaningful change.



