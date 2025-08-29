South Africa
    Black Umbrellas shines spotlight on female entrepreneurs during Women’s Month

    This Women’s Month, Black Umbrellas, a partner entity of Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation, is shining a spotlight on the power and potential of female entrepreneurs’ contribution to economic growth and social transformation.
    Issued by Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation
    29 Aug 2025
    29 Aug 2025
    Black Umbrellas shines spotlight on female entrepreneurs during Women&#x2019;s Month

    Black Umbrellas is an innovative enterprise and supplier development (ESD) virtual incubation platform that brings together partners to support small business growth, fostering opportunities that drive economic and social transformation.

    By hosting a special Women Entrepreneurs Breakfast at Hotel Sky in Sandton on 28 August 2025, Black Umbrellas curated a platform for learning, networking, and inspiration. Bringing together entrepreneurs, funders, and business leaders to reflect on the opportunities and challenges faced by women in South Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. In amplifying the 2025 Women’s month theme: Building Resilient Economies for All, Black Umbrellas and its partners, Sanlam Foundation, Bowmans, Buffalo Logistics, and Travel with Flair, are reaffirming their shared commitment to advancing programmes that support women in business.

    Women are increasingly choosing the journey of entrepreneurship and affirming their role as key drivers of change. According to the Bold International Barometer (2025), 61% of South African women identify as entrepreneurs, the highest rate among surveyed countries. They are boldly building their business despite the pressing challenges of access to finance, scaling businesses beyond the start-up phase, and balancing family responsibilities.

    “We are encouraged by the determination and vision of female entrepreneurs in our programmes. Their innovation is creating jobs, reshaping industries, and proving that inclusive entrepreneurship is essential to South Africa’s growth. At Black Umbrellas, our role is to walk alongside them, providing the networks, mentorship, and resources that allow their businesses to thrive,” said Mmabatho Maboya, interim CEO of Black Umbrellas.

    The breakfast further celebrated the participation of 15 female entrepreneurs who are current participants in the Black Umbrellas programmes. Their participation is generously supported by funding partners who also attended the event. Demonstrating the impact of partners collaborating to provide business development support services that create pathways for female-owned businesses to move beyond survival mode and scale their businesses.

    These women, representing diverse sectors ranging from technology and agriculture to communications and creative industries, shared how targeted support, through mentorship, funding access, and business development services, is enabling them to build resilient and sustainable enterprises.

    “Women entrepreneurs are not simply beneficiaries of our programmes; they are trailblazers who are rewriting South Africa’s economic story,” Maboya added. “Their success demonstrates the multiplier effect that investing in women is lifting families, strengthening communities, and fuelling economic progress.”

    As these women continue to innovate and break barriers, they embody the transformative role of female entrepreneurship in building a more inclusive and sustainable future for South Africa.

    Sanlam Foundation, Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation, Mmabatho Maboya, Black Umbrellas
    Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation
    Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation is an independent public benefit organisation that aims to improve lives by creating opportunities through education and enterprise development.
