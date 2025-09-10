CRET graduate tackles South Africa’s waste crisis through innovation

For Ryan Govender, making a difference in the world of technology and sustainability is not just a job, but a personal mission. Originally from Chatsworth, Durban, Ryan is now a senior software engineer at SpotmyEnergy, a renewable energy startup based in Cologne, Germany. He is also the founder of Snack Saver; an app focused on reducing food waste in South Africa. His journey shows how purposeful use of technology can contribute to solving some of the world’s most pressing problems.

Waste management remains one of South Africa’s most urgent environmental challenges. With over 50 million tonnes of waste generated annually, and only around 10% being recycled, the country is amid a growing crisis. The strain on refuse sites is growing, leaving informal settlements and disadvantaged communities to bear the consequences of inefficient waste practices. At the heart of this crisis is food waste, which accounts for an estimated 10 million tonnes annually. This happens while millions of South Africans go hungry. It is a problem that calls for sustainable and tech-driven interventions.

Ryan’s path was not always clear. He initially had limited exposure to tertiary education opportunities. Ryan grew up in a family where no one had attended university, so pursuing higher education was not something he initially considered. That changed when he found his passion for technology in high school. Despite financial challenges, Ryan pursued a BTech in information technology at Durban University of Technology. With support from the Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust (CRET), he was able to complete his studies.

"CRET did not just support me financially, they cared about our well-being too. That holistic support was something I had never experienced before," he said.

His fondest memories of CRET include attending holiday programmes, which required him to fly to Johannesburg. During the programmes, he was also exposed to an incredible group of culturally diverse young people.

Since graduating, Ryan has worked at several sustainability-driven companies in Germany, including a solar energy firm. In his current role, he contributes to home energy optimisation solutions. It was through this work that he developed a strong interest in the green economy and decided to build a platform aimed at addressing local challenges. “In Germany, I saw how renewable energy and sustainability were deeply integrated into everyday life. That motivated me to bring a similar idea to South Africa,” he shared.

Recognising the connection between waste management, energy, and environmental health, Ryan created Snack Saver, a mobile app that helps stores reduce food waste by selling products close to their sell-by dates at discounted prices. The app helps prevent good food from going to waste. This helps reduce pollution and makes sure the food is used in a better way. Although Ryan is currently living abroad, he continues to seek partnerships with South African businesses. Securing store participation has proven to be a challenge, largely due to his remote location, but he remains committed to the concept and confident in its potential to make a meaningful difference.

Despite these challenges, the process has been a valuable learning experience. The skills he is gaining while building this business will also help him achieve his future goal of becoming a chief technology officer. “Even if Snack Saver does not succeed, I have learned so much about building products that are meaningful and user-friendly,” Ryan noted. He has also developed a stronger understanding of how to balance technical solutions with business value. The focus was placed not on building the most advanced system, but rather on developing solutions that meet the actual needs of customers.

His current role allows him to contribute to the green economy while continuing to work on Snack Saver in his free time. He usually dedicates time in the mornings or evenings to work on the app. While it is not easy, he believes the effort is worth it.

Looking ahead, Ryan hopes to find a South African-based business partner who can help grow Snack Saver locally. Getting one store to join is his immediate priority. He expects that user engagement will follow once the app is up and running. He is also committed to returning to South Africa in the future. “I cannot live abroad forever. My family is back home, and I want to spend more time with them,” he shared.

At its core, his journey is about applying one’s abilities to contribute to something greater than personal achievement. His advice to young people considering entrepreneurship is to take the leap. “You need to believe in your idea and be willing to start small. Build a basic version, learn from it, and keep improving,” he said.

His work, both in renewable energy and waste reduction, reflects a growing awareness among young entrepreneurs about the importance of environmentally conscious innovation. By tackling food waste, Ryan is addressing a critical aspect of South Africa’s waste management problem and contributing to a cleaner, more sustainable future.

As he continues to grow both personally and professionally, Ryan remains committed to contributing to a greener and more sustainable South Africa.

About the Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust (CRET)

Established in 2000, CRET is the flagship education programme of the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation. The Trust supports academically talented but financially disadvantaged students through comprehensive bursary programmes, leadership development, and life skills training. CRET believes in nurturing well-rounded individuals equipped to contribute to society and drive meaningful change.



