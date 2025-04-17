Lilitha legacy celebration shines light on women’s empowerment and youth development

In a powerful celebration of purpose and progress, the Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust (CRET) hosted the Lilitha Trust Stakeholder Appreciation Breakfast on 11 April 2025, honouring the partners, donors, and visionaries who have championed the empowerment of young South African women through education.

Since its inception, the Lilitha Trust has invested over R12m to support 29 young women – helping them thrive academically, professionally, and personally.

Held as part of CRET’s milestone 25-year anniversary celebrations, the breakfast brought together a cross-section of South Africa’s corporate leaders, education advocates, and alumni of the Lilitha Trust’s bursary programme under the inspiring theme: “Empowered Women, Empowering Women".

The Lilitha Trust was founded in 2009 through an initiative by the Shanduka Group and its founder and executive chairman, President Cyril Ramaphosa. Recognising the persistent gender disparities within South Africa’s economy, the Trust was designed as a transformative model to ensure broad-based economic inclusion for Black women.

Through a pioneering transaction, groups of women were granted shareholding in the Shanduka Group – marking a significant shift in how women could participate meaningfully in the country’s economic transformation.

In 2011, the Trust partnered with Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust (CRET) to disburse donated funding to young female bursary recipients and provide holistic support that extended far beyond tuition.

At the event, stories of resilience, transformation, and leadership were shared through video reflections and powerful live testimonies from Lilitha beneficiaries, many of whom were supported from school into university and now thrive as teachers, engineers, civil servants, and health professionals.

The celebration highlighted not only what has been achieved – but what remains possible. Guests were reminded that education is only the first step; completion, success, and sustainable empowerment require a wrap-around approach.

The keynote address was delivered by Dr Siphokazi Koyana, former chairperson of the Lilitha Trust. Drawing from her experience as an academic, researcher, and advocate for equitable development, Dr Koyana spoke passionately about the ripple effect of education and the need to continue supporting Black women’s advancement in meaningful ways.

Among the distinguished Lilitha Trust stakeholders were Dr Joyce Seroke, Dr Phetiwe Matutu, Ambassador Thenjiwe Mtintso, Sibongile Mkhabela, Barbara Masekela, Dr Joyce Piliso-Seroke, and Dr Joyce Mmule Matube – longstanding champions of social justice, women’s rights, and nation-building. Their presence underscored the intergenerational continuity of this work and the communal effort it has taken to drive sustainable change.

In a symbolic moment, each guest received a potted plant – a simple but powerful emblem of care and growth, and a tribute to the legacy that continues to flourish.

The celebration was more than a tribute to the past – it was a powerful call to action.

CRET executive director Chantelle Oosthuizen reflected on the roots of this unique initiative: “We’ve heard extraordinary stories this morning. Stories of young girls who became graduates. Of beneficiaries who became mentors. Of dreams that became degrees,” Oosthuizen noted. “But beyond that, we’ve witnessed something deeper: the power of community.”

“Let it be a living reminder that growth takes time, nurturing, and care – just like every young woman we’ve walked alongside,” Oosthuizen said.

“Whether through mentorship, networks, or simply sharing this mission with your circles – your light is still needed,” Oosthuizen encouraged. “Because the next girl is out there, waiting for someone to believe in her.”

While the Lilitha Trust concludes its formal operations, CRET remains steadfast in its mission to nurture South Africa’s next generation of leaders – through bursaries, mentorship, and a community of support.

Stakeholders are invited to continue their involvement by:

Donating to fund future students



Partnering with CRET for skills development initiatives



Connecting the Trust with networks and opportunities that can amplify its reach

For more information or to contribute to this enduring legacy, please visit https://www.cyrilramaphosafoundation.org/cyril-ramaphosa-education-trust/.

About the Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust (CRET)

Established in 2000, CRET is the flagship education programme of the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation. The Trust supports academically talented but financially disadvantaged students through comprehensive bursary programmes, leadership development, and life skills training. CRET believes in nurturing well-rounded individuals equipped to contribute to society and drive meaningful change.



