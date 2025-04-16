CRET welcomes lead for Africa CEO Daniel Dotse to introduce Lead for South Africa initiative

The Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust (CRET) recently hosted Daniel Dotse, CEO of Lead for Africa (LFA), in an exclusive session to introduce Lead for South Africa (LFSA) - a bold new initiative aimed at cultivating the next generation of South African leaders equipped to tackle the country’s most pressing youth challenges.

The intimate engagement brought together young changemakers, thought leaders, and stakeholders across sectors to explore LFSA’s mission: to build a diverse pipeline of visionary leaders committed to transforming education, driving youth empowerment, and leading social change across South Africa.

“We are inspired by the overwhelming energy and commitment shown by attendees,” said Dotse. “LFSA is more than an initiative - it’s a movement calling on young South Africans to lead with courage, empathy, and purpose. The time to shape the future is now.”

The Johannesburg session follows a dynamic fireside chat held in Cape Town, where Dotse was hosted by Thrive Student Accommodation, a subsidiary of Growthpoint. There, he engaged university students in a powerful conversation about the role of leadership in systemic reform - a moment that further galvanised youth interest in the initiative.

“It was very inspiring to hear Lead for Africa’s vision to reform education and how we can be part of that as young leaders,” remarked one student participant.

Dotse echoed the sentiment, saying, “I had such an amazing time today with these future African leaders.”

As the host of the Johannesburg session, CRET reaffirmed its commitment to youth development, leadership, and pan-African collaboration. The organisation’s mission strongly aligns with LFSA’s values - both entities champion transformational leadership, cultural diversity, and the power of young people to change the world.

“Hosting this conversation with Lead for Africa underscores our shared belief that investing in leadership is investing in the future of South Africa,” said CRET executive director, Chantelle Oosthuizen.

LFSA forms part of Lead for Africa’s broader continental strategy to identify, mentor, and support high-potential young leaders. Participants in the programme will gain access to world-class training, mentorship, and a community of like-minded peers, with the goal of creating impactful, sustainable solutions for Africa’s development.

The event also served as a valuable networking platform, sparking collaborative opportunities and action-oriented dialogue among South Africa’s emerging leaders.

About Lead for Africa (LFA):

Lead for Africa is a leadership development organisation dedicated to empowering the next generation of African changemakers. Through innovative programmes, LFA fosters youth-led solutions in education, social justice, and community transformation. LFSA is the latest extension of LFA’s commitment to building a strong, united, and future-focused Africa.

For more information about Lead for South Africa, visit: www.leadforafrica.org

About Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust (CRET):

The Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust is a leading youth development organisation that offers holistic bursary support, mentorship, and leadership development. Celebrating 25 years of impact, CRET empowers young South Africans to become socially conscious leaders who drive meaningful change within their communities and beyond.

For more information about Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust, visit www.cyrilramaphosafoundation.org



