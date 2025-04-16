ESG CSI & Philanthropy
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Cyril Ramaphosa FoundationThe Publicity WorkshopNext GenerationDY/DXFoodForward SATishala CommunicationsHOT 102.7FMYehBaby Marketing CreativesTrialogueLevergyUniversity of PretoriaAdopt-a-SchoolMotherland OMNiEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    ESG CSI & Philanthropy

    CRET welcomes lead for Africa CEO Daniel Dotse to introduce Lead for South Africa initiative

    The Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust (CRET) recently hosted Daniel Dotse, CEO of Lead for Africa (LFA), in an exclusive session to introduce Lead for South Africa (LFSA) - a bold new initiative aimed at cultivating the next generation of South African leaders equipped to tackle the country’s most pressing youth challenges.
    Issued by Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation
    16 Apr 2025
    16 Apr 2025
    CRET welcomes lead for Africa CEO Daniel Dotse to introduce Lead for South Africa initiative

    The intimate engagement brought together young changemakers, thought leaders, and stakeholders across sectors to explore LFSA’s mission: to build a diverse pipeline of visionary leaders committed to transforming education, driving youth empowerment, and leading social change across South Africa.

    “We are inspired by the overwhelming energy and commitment shown by attendees,” said Dotse. “LFSA is more than an initiative - it’s a movement calling on young South Africans to lead with courage, empathy, and purpose. The time to shape the future is now.”

    The Johannesburg session follows a dynamic fireside chat held in Cape Town, where Dotse was hosted by Thrive Student Accommodation, a subsidiary of Growthpoint. There, he engaged university students in a powerful conversation about the role of leadership in systemic reform - a moment that further galvanised youth interest in the initiative.

    CRET welcomes lead for Africa CEO Daniel Dotse to introduce Lead for South Africa initiative

    “It was very inspiring to hear Lead for Africa’s vision to reform education and how we can be part of that as young leaders,” remarked one student participant.

    Dotse echoed the sentiment, saying, “I had such an amazing time today with these future African leaders.”

    As the host of the Johannesburg session, CRET reaffirmed its commitment to youth development, leadership, and pan-African collaboration. The organisation’s mission strongly aligns with LFSA’s values - both entities champion transformational leadership, cultural diversity, and the power of young people to change the world.

    “Hosting this conversation with Lead for Africa underscores our shared belief that investing in leadership is investing in the future of South Africa,” said CRET executive director, Chantelle Oosthuizen.

    LFSA forms part of Lead for Africa’s broader continental strategy to identify, mentor, and support high-potential young leaders. Participants in the programme will gain access to world-class training, mentorship, and a community of like-minded peers, with the goal of creating impactful, sustainable solutions for Africa’s development.

    The event also served as a valuable networking platform, sparking collaborative opportunities and action-oriented dialogue among South Africa’s emerging leaders.

    About Lead for Africa (LFA):

    Lead for Africa is a leadership development organisation dedicated to empowering the next generation of African changemakers. Through innovative programmes, LFA fosters youth-led solutions in education, social justice, and community transformation. LFSA is the latest extension of LFA’s commitment to building a strong, united, and future-focused Africa.

    For more information about Lead for South Africa, visit: www.leadforafrica.org

    About Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust (CRET):

    The Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust is a leading youth development organisation that offers holistic bursary support, mentorship, and leadership development. Celebrating 25 years of impact, CRET empowers young South Africans to become socially conscious leaders who drive meaningful change within their communities and beyond.

    For more information about Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust, visit www.cyrilramaphosafoundation.org

    Read more: Growthpoint, Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust, Chantelle Oosthuizen
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation
    Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation is an independent public benefit organisation that aims to improve lives by creating opportunities through education and enterprise development.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz