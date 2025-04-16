AATF: Future Manufacturing Africa 2025: Powering Industry with AI & Automation

Africa’s manufacturing sector is at a pivotal moment, where artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and sustainability are transforming industrial landscapes. The Future Manufacturing Africa Conference 2025 (FMA 2025), taking place on 7 May 2025, as part of African Automation Technology Fair at Gallagher Convention Centre, is set to bring together industry pioneers, AI experts, and thought leaders to explore how Africa can embrace Industry 5.0, adopt cutting-edge technologies, and build a sustainable future for manufacturing.

“Africa has a unique opportunity to lead the next wave of industrialisation,” says Martin Hiller, portfolio director: AATF. “With AI-powered automation, additive manufacturing, and a strong focus on sustainability, we are witnessing a transformation that will position African industries as global leaders in smart and sustainable manufacturing.”

A game-changing event for the future of African manufacturing

FMA 2025, powered by AMP CAD CAM, is designed to equip manufacturers, industry professionals, and investors with the knowledge and tools needed to thrive in the rapidly evolving industrial space. The conference will feature expert-led discussions, cutting-edge innovations, and invaluable networking opportunities.

Key highlights include:

AI-powered automation and industry 5.0 – learn how AI and generative automation are redefining efficiency, productivity, and decision-making.

– learn how AI and generative automation are redefining efficiency, productivity, and decision-making. Sustainability and circular economy – discover how additive manufacturing (AM) and 3D printing can reduce waste, optimise material use, and support localised production.

– discover how additive manufacturing (AM) and 3D printing can reduce waste, optimise material use, and support localised production. Workforce and skills development – explore the future of apprenticeships, vocational training, and digital skills development to prepare for an AI-driven future.

– explore the future of apprenticeships, vocational training, and digital skills development to prepare for an AI-driven future. Investment and innovation – unlock business growth opportunities by engaging with global investors, manufacturers, and industrial innovators.

– unlock business growth opportunities by engaging with global investors, manufacturers, and industrial innovators. Networking with industry titans – connect with top decision-makers, tech leaders, and policymakers driving Africa’s industrial transformation.

An impressive lineup of expert speakers

FMA 2025 boasts a stellar roster of speakers who are leading the charge in industrial innovation, including:

Jason Fagon – managing director, AMP CAD CAM



– managing director, AMP CAD CAM David Osborn – managing director, Dassault Systems



– managing director, Dassault Systems Dr Devon Hagedorn-Hansen – founder and MD, HH Industries



– founder and MD, HH Industries Michel Mafoumba – mechatronics engineer and industrial innovator



– mechatronics engineer and industrial innovator Johan Steyn – AI and robotics specialist, IITPSA

Adding energy to the event, the conference will be hosted by the dynamic media personality and entrepreneur Mack Rapapali, bringing insight and enthusiasm to the stage.

Why this event matters for Africa's future

“FMA 2025 is a movement towards a smarter, greener, and more competitive Africa,” says Hiller. “By embracing AI, automation, and sustainability, we can redefine the continent’s manufacturing sector and create lasting economic impact.”

FMA 2025 is a must-attend event for business leaders, manufacturers, policymakers, and investors looking to future-proof their operations, adopt sustainable manufacturing solutions, and drive Africa’s industrial growth.

Be part of the future. Secure your seat today!

Date: 7 May 2025



Venue: Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand



Tickets: R1,395



Register now at https://aatf2025.showhub.live/

