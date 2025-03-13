Growthpoint's half-year results exceed expectations

Growthpoint Properties Limited (JSE: GRT) delivered stronger-than-expected results for its six-month interim period ending 31 December 2024, reporting distributable income per share (DIPS) of 74.0cps, up 3.9% from HY24, while maintaining its distribution payout ratio at 82.5%.

Norbert Sasse, Group CEO at Growthpoint Properties

In line with the first-half performance, Growthpoint upgraded its DIPS guidance for the financial year ending 30 June 2025 from -2% to -5% to positive growth of 1% to 3%, which will be driven mainly by the continued improvement in the operational performance of the South African (SA) portfolio, better finance cost expectations and continued outperformance from the V&A Waterfront. The stronger performance evident in the half-year results will moderate slightly for the full year.

Norbert Sasse, Group CEO of Growthpoint Properties, comments: “Growthpoint has done well to deliver strong results while effectively executing our strategic priorities, streamlining international investments through the disposal of Capital & Regional pls C&R) and further strengthening our SA portfolio. This progress was reflected in the improved performance of the SA portfolio. Additionally, disciplined treasury management kept finance costs below expectations, stringent cost control enhanced efficiency, and again, the V&A Waterfront outperformed.”

Financial performance

Growthpoint delivered solid results despite ongoing macroeconomic pressures. The total dividend per share (DPS) for HY25 is 61.0cps, a 3.7% increase from HY24. Total property assets stand at R155.2bn, reflecting a decline of 11.2% during the six months, mainly due to the strategic disposal of C&R to optimise the international investment portfolio.

The Group SA REIT loan-to-value (LTV) ratio decreased to 40.8% from 42.3% at FY24, mainly due to the disposal of C&R. The interest cover ratio (ICR) was unchanged at 2.4x. Growthpoint retains strong liquidity, with R0.8bn in cash and R5.2bn in unutilised committed debt facilities and enjoys excellent access to funding at attractive margins. Increased finance costs in SA, stemming from higher average borrowings compared to HY24, were offset by a lower weighted average cost of debt in HY25 of 9.2% (HY24: 9.6%).

“Interest rate pressures have started to ease, although the pace of future reductions is still unclear. Growthpoint remains committed to balance sheet resilience for the long term, underpinning our ongoing access to competitive funding and maintaining financial flexibility,” notes Sasse.

Strategic priorities

Growthpoint has a diversified portfolio and defensive income streams. It successfully advanced the company’s strategic initiatives during the period aimed at improving the quality of its SA portfolio, including enhancing sustainability initiatives across its core assets toward the goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, and optimising its international investments.

Improving the quality of its directly held SA portfolio of logistics and industrial, office and retail properties, Growthpoint is focused on disposals, developments and targeted investments. Over the past decade, it has trimmed asset numbers in the portfolio by 28%, from 471 to 341, reducing gross lettable area by 14.7%, thereby improving the quality of its portfolio and income streams. In HY25, Growthpoint disposed of a dozen properties for R589.4m at a R7.4m profit to book value and invested R945.4m in development and capital expenditure.

As a result of its portfolio enhancement since FY15, Growthpoint has strategically grown its logistics and industrial assets from 15% to 20% of the total SA portfolio value while increasing its exposure to modern logistics warehouses and better performing nodes. It also reduced its office exposure to 40% from 46% of portfolio value, enhancing quality by selling B- and C-grade assets. Retail property assets stayed stable at 39% of the total portfolio value, even while disposing of assets that are below Growthpoint’s optimum size or in deteriorating central business districts. Growthpoint has invested in extensive redevelopments and upgrades at all its long-hold shopping centres.

Optimising its international investments, Growthpoint’s group-wide strategic and capital allocation review to simplify its business and focus on core assets resulted in it disposing of its entire shareholding in C&R to NewRiver REIT (NRR), effective 10 December 2024. The transaction proceeds of 62.5pps, split between 31.25pps (R1.16bn) cash and 31.25pps equivalent in NRR shares, resulted in Growthpoint taking a R1.22bn or 14.2% investment in NRR. Growthpoint used the cash proceeds to settle debt.

Growthpoint continues to evaluate all options to maximise the value of its investment in NRR as well as for its 29.6% investment in Globalworth Real Estate Investments (GWI), where Growthpoint continues to support management at a shareholder level with value unlock initiatives.

Its 63.7% investment in Growthpoint Properties Australia (GOZ) remains a core investment for Growthpoint.

Growthpoint owns 37.5% of Lango Real Estate Management Limited valued at R341.0m. Lango has however internalised its asset management function at an expense of USD60.3m and Growthpoint will receive preference shares equivalent to the value of its investment. In addition, Lango has been redomiciled to the UK. Growthpoint’s 15.8% investment in Lango UK is now classified as an international investment, and it is no longer included in Growthpoint Investment Partners (GIP).

South African portfolio

In SA, Growthpoint owns and manages a R67.3bn diversified core portfolio of retail, office, logistics and industrial, and trading and development properties, representing 50.8% of Growthpoint’s total asset book value. This portfolio contributed 50.1% of DIPS.

The SA business enjoyed an improved contribution from all three sectors, including like-for-like rental growth, lower negative rent reversions, occupancy gains in the logistics and industrial portfolio and improved expense efficiencies and recoveries.

For the three sectors, gross property income increased by R98.0m, while expenses declined by R68.0m, driving a R166.0m or 6.2% uplift in net property income (NPI). Reduced loadshedding lowered expenses, especially in the office portfolio, and together with stringent cost management, decreased the SA business’s total expense ratio to 35.4% (HY24: 37.8%).

Comparing HY25 to HY24, the SA portfolio saw further occupancy gains, reducing vacancy rates from 9.2% to 8.3%, while rental renewal growth continued an encouraging trend, moving from -7.1% to -1.8%. The combination of higher occupancy and improving rental renewal growth propelled like-for-like NPI growth from negative 0.1% to an impressive positive 6.8%.

The overall improvement in property metrics was positive for SA property values, which increased 1.4% in the six months, driven by Growthpoint’s portfolio improvements and more favourable market conditions. Growthpoint’s Cape Town and KwaZulu-Natal portfolios are outperforming across all three sectors.

The SA logistics and industrial portfolio is well let, with a low vacancy rate of 3.5% (FY24: 5.2%). Its latest speculative developments at Phase 1 of Arterial Industrial Estate and Centralpoint in Samrand, where 9,541sqm was leased post reporting date, are now both fully let. Portfolio improvements and better overall sector dynamics saw like-for-like NPI grow 3.5% during the six months. Property valuations increased 1.5%. Renewal rental growth entered positive territory, lifting from -3.3% at FY24 to 0.9% over the six months.

Modern logistics properties make up around half of this portfolio’s gross lettable area, and this is increasing with new speculative developments such as the 21,831sqm Phase 2 of Arterial Industrial Estate. Two of the six units in this phase, where construction is nearing completion, are already let.

The SA retail property portfolio like-for-like NPI increased by 6.1% over the six months, reflecting improved overall portfolio quality, constant letting, a higher renewal growth rate and more effective recoveries for on-site solar electricity. The portfolio value increased by 1.4% during the period. Its core vacancy is a low 4.4% (FY24: 4.0%). Growthpoint’s shopping centres achieved strong trading density growth of 3.8% (FY24: 4.1%) and increasing shopper footfalls.

The key redevelopment of Bayside Mall was completed as planned. Growthpoint installed solar photovoltaic panels at seven shopping centres in the six months. Additionally, the R113m redevelopment and upgrade of Beacon Bay is on track for completion in June 2025. At Watercrest Mall, the introduction of a new Shoprite and relocation of Checkers is in progress. Growthpoint is actively exploring and finding solutions for stubborn retail vacancies, and, during the period, it agreed to sell Golden Acre and pivoted the retail mix at Northgate by introducing Shoprite as a new anchor to open in April 2025 and identified a portion of the mall for subdivision and sale. It successfully reduced vacancies at Brooklyn Mall and is contemplating various solutions for the remaining 9,300sqm of vacancy, which is mainly in the offices and two deep stores.

The SA office property portfolio continued to benefit from the sector’s recovery. Like-for-like NPI increased 9.4%, driven by consistent letting and an improved renewal growth rate, which moved up from -14.8% to -6.9% during the half year. Less loadshedding, efficient management of expenses and good recoveries were also positive factors. Stabilised portfolio vacancy levels stayed within the 15% range at 15.9% (FY24: 15.1%). Gauteng represents 72.1% of office portfolio GLA, which showed marginally decreased vacancies at 19.1% (FY24: 19.3%). The office portfolio printed a 1.3% increase in value.

Growthpoint completed the 154-room Canopy by Hilton hotel in its Longkloof mixed-use precinct in Cape Town, where it is also progressing the net-zero carbon redevelopment at 36 Hans Strydom for Ninety One under a 15-year lease for completion in July 2025.

Sustainability highlights achieved during the period include Growthpoint’s Meadowbrook Estate facility for Serra becoming SA’s first industrial property to earn a prestigious 6-Star Green Star Existing Building Performance (EBP) rating from the Green Building Council South Africa (GBCSA), setting a new benchmark for logistics and industrial properties. The company’s installed solar capacity reached 52.46MWp (HY24: 40.7MWp), already exceeding its FY25 target of 50MWp, and its milestone Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for 195GWh of renewable, green electricity will begin powering its revolutionary e-co2 solution at 10 Sandton office buildings in FY26, after nearly two years of innovation and preparation. The e-co2 scheme provides Growthpoint tenants access to wheeled renewable hydro, wind and solar electricity at cost-saving fixed escalations while reducing carbon emissions and generating tradeable carbon credits.

SA Trading & Development earned R48.9m (HY24: R20.3m) of trading profits and R5.4m (HY24: R4.0m) of NPI, but no development fees (HY24: R8.0m). Growthpoint’s in-house Trading & Development division develops assets for its own balance sheet as well as for third parties and GIP.

The V&A Waterfront

Growthpoint’s 50% interest in the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town has a property value of R12.4bn, which makes up 9.3% of Growthpoint’s total asset book value and contributed 15.8% to DIPS. Once again, the V&A delivered stellar returns, benefiting from increased tourism and retail activity. Like-for-like NPI rose 16.6% for the six months, with the precinct being fully let. It successfully opened the repurposed Union Castle Building in December 2024. Major projects remain on track, including the Table Bay Hotel’s conversion to the Intercontinental Table Bay Cape Town and the fully let luxury retail wing at Victoria Warf.

The V&A’s hotel, residential and leisure NPI increased by 37%. With the addition of The Commodore Hotel and The Portswood Hotel, the V&A now has three hotels (587 keys) operating under management agreements. Income from hospitality businesses, where the V&A enjoys both the rewards and risks of the operating business as opposed to pure rental, increased to 17% of operating profit earned, up from 10% in HY24.

Growthpoint investment partners

Growthpoint’s alternative real estate co-investment platform, GIP, is 1.9% of Growthpoint’s total asset book value and contributed 3.6% to DIPS. It now includes two funds distinct from Growthpoint’s core assets. They are Growthpoint Student Accommodation Holdings, operating under the Thrive Student Living brand, and Growthpoint Healthcare Property Holdings. GIP closed the period with R8.4bn of assets under management, split equally between SA healthcare and student accommodation.

International investments

Growthpoint continues to optimise its international investment. On 31 December 2024, 37.9% of property assets by book value were located offshore, and 30.5% of its DIPS was generated offshore. Foreign currency income of R769.0m remained at a similar level to HY24.

GOZ, which invests in high-quality industrial and office properties in Australia, accounts for 23.8% of Growthpoint’s total assets by book value and contributed 21.2% to its HY25 DIPS. Despite increasing its payout ratio from 79.8% (HY24) to 95.2%, GOZ’s distribution decreased from AUD9.65cps (HY24) to AUD9.1cps. An additional AUD2.1cps was distributed to compensate for the increased dividend withholding tax, which nearly doubled from 9.8% (HY24) to 18.3%. Growthpoint received a R533.2m net distribution from GOZ (HY24: R551.2m).

GOZ maintained its strong balance sheet and reduced its gearing from 40.7% to 39.7%. The directly owned GOZ portfolio performed well, with occupancy remaining high at 94% (FY24: 95%) and a 6.0-year weighted average lease expiry. The period marked numerous strategic capital highlights for GOZ, including divesting its non-core holding in Dexus Industria REIT for AUD131.7m and establishing the AUD198 million Growthpoint Australia Logistics Partnership (GALP) with TPG Angelo Gordon holding 80%. GOZ also launched the Growthpoint Canberra Office Trust (GCOT), which acquired a AUD90 million high-yielding, primarily government-leased, A-Grade office building in Canberra’s CBD. As a result, GOZ’s funds management business enjoyed strong momentum over the six months.

GWI, which invests in offices and mixed-use precincts in Poland and in Romania where it also develops logistics parks, represents 11.3% of Growthpoint’s total assets by book value and a 5.1% contribution to DIPS. GWI’s dividend of EUR7.5cps (R129.1m) for HY25 was 31.8% down from 11.0cps (HY24: R146.1m), negatively impacted by higher interest rates on its Eurobond refinance, which is also expected to soften Growthpoint’s dividend income from this investment for the full year. GWI maintained a strong balance sheet with gearing at 38.1%.

GWI achieved like-for-like NPI growth of 7.0%, with portfolio vacancies reducing to 13.3% (FY24: 13.8%). Disposing its 50% share in the joint venture industrial portfolio was the main factor contributing to the 5.4% portfolio value decrease to EUR2.6bn. GWI continues to invest in its portfolio, including its current refurbishment of the 48,000sqm Renoma mixed-use property in Poland. It completed and leased 5,900sqm of the Craiova Logistics Hub in the period.

NRR, which invests in retail properties in the UK and which Growthpoint acquired as part of its C&R disposal, accounts for 0.9% of Growthpoint’s total assets by book value and with C&R contributed 3.8% to its HY24 DIPS. NRR declared a dividend of 3.0pps, translating to R38.8m for Growthpoint for the six months ended September 2024. In addition, R57.0m funds from operations from C&R to 10 December 2024 are included in the distributable income.

Lango, which invests in prime commercial real estate assets in key gateway cities across the African continent (excl. SA), accounts for 1.9% of Growthpoint’s total assets by book value and made a 0.4% contribution to DIPS. In HY25, Lango finalised the acquisition of USD200m of assets from Hyprop Investments Limited and Attacq Limited, and Growthpoint received R11.0m dividend income from Lango.

Looking ahead

Growthpoint’s SA portfolio has stabilised, with key metrics improving across all three sectors.

“We continue to see positive momentum across the portfolio, underpinned by operational resilience and strategic execution. This is supported by the improved sentiment in the country under the Government of National Unity, along with the improving interest rate environment,” says Sasse.

Growthpoint aims to execute R2.8bn in strategic non-core SA asset sales for the full financial year, further improving the quality and sustainability of its property income, albeit at a lower overall quantum. Despite temporary closures in some areas due to major projects underway, the V&A Waterfront is on track for mid-single-digit growth for the full year. The reduction in finance costs will continue to benefit the business going forward.

On the international front, elevated capital costs, both domestically and globally, continue to constrain investment growth.

“As interest rates ease and economic conditions improve, we remain well-positioned to drive long-term value for our stakeholders,” concludes Sasse.



