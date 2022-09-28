Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Cyril Ramaphosa FoundationKia Motors South AfricaOnPoint PRSappiKAP Industrial HoldingsMpactTenacityPRCity Lodge HotelBizcommunity.comStoneEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Education & Skills Development Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Adopt-a-School Foundation's heritage

28 Sep 2022
Issued by: Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation
In the storeroom of a school in Soweto, draped in cloth to protect it over the years from the dust, is a fax machine. Many may not know what a fax machine is. At its height in the 1980s through to the early 1990s, it was a technological marvel for the instantaneous transmission of documents over distance.
Cyril Ramaphosa and former headmistress, Mrs Nemukhula
Cyril Ramaphosa and former headmistress, Mrs Nemukhula

A story of Ahmed Kathrada, at the time of his release from prison after 25 years, is recalled. It is told that he was called in to the office of the head of the prison who informed him that he had received a fax from Pretoria instructing his release. “What’s a fax?” Kathrada asked. He could not fathom how a piece of paper inserted into a machine could come out over a thousand kilometres away. As Jonathan Coopersmith, the author of Faxed: The Rise and Fall of the Fax Machine (2015), explains, "...a fax machine scans an image or a document line by line, then transmits that scan to a receiver where it's printed out and reproduced...".

Today, made archaic by the advent of internet-based technologies, the fax machine at Tshilidzi Primary School in Chiawelo, Soweto, assumes the status of an heritage artifact. This is so more because of the meaning it embodies. That particular fax machine was a donation to the school by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 1999, and represents the beginning of the development of the Adopt-a-School Foundation, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

At the time, President Ramaphosa had entered the world of business, and was contacted by Ms Stella Nemakhula, the principal of Tshilidzi Primary, at which he was a pupil in the 1960s, to donate a much-needed fax machine. When he visited the school, fax machine in hand, he was struck by the range of its needs, as well as those of other schools, and was inspired to do more. Thus began the story of the formation of the Adopt-a-School Foundation by President Ramaphosa and his old comrade, Dr James Motlatsi. They rallied support for Tshilidzi Primary and the school was adopted for support by the investment holding company, Johnnic, as well as Gold Fields, a mining company. This laid the basis for Adopt-a-School’s partnership approach with private sector entities for the improvement of schooling.

Following the establishment of Adopt-a-School Foundation in 2002, eight schools were adopted for support by 2004. Initially, the support focused on infrastructure needs, however it was soon recognised that for quality education to be achieved more than infrastructure was required. Schools also needed the development of effective leadership and management systems, educator skills, curriculum structures, and improved learner well-being and safety. Thus the more holistic Whole School Development model was developed.

Today, in its 20th anniversary year, Adopt-a-School counts 243 schools that it has adopted since inception, improving the governance, academic, infrastructural, and social and security environments in schools. Scores of new classrooms, science and computer laboratories, libraries, and administration and ablution facilities have been built, over 6,000 educators developed in curriculum, leadership and management, and more than 700,000 learners benefited.

Adopt-a-School is evolving its holistic model further with the piloting of the Thari programme to address the impact that violence and vulnerability has on children and their learning outcomes. And its partnership with Kagiso Trust’s Beyers Naude School Development Programme to establish KST, has taken the Whole School Development model even further. KST drives institutional and systemic change through a district based approach. It has supported 374 schools, developed over 29,000 educators, and further benefited more than 700,000 learners.

And it all began with the donation of a fax machine. A true heritage relic.

NextOptions
Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation
Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation is a registered Public Benefit Organisation with a mandate to improve education and grow small Black businesses.
Read more: Cyril Ramaphosa, Ahmed Kathrada, Adopt-a-School Foundation, James Motlatsi, Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation

Related

Sappi Saiccor Mill expansion and environmental upgrade project lauded by President Ramaphosa
SappiSappi Saiccor Mill expansion and environmental upgrade project lauded by President Ramaphosa21 Sep 2022
Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust ignites learner interest with career guidance expo hosted in Diepsloot
Cyril Ramaphosa FoundationCyril Ramaphosa Education Trust ignites learner interest with career guidance expo hosted in Diepsloot8 Sep 2022
Inspired by the resilience of women
Cyril Ramaphosa FoundationInspired by the resilience of women23 Aug 2022
Renewable energy at home can be a reality for all South Africans
GreenCapeRenewable energy at home can be a reality for all South Africans18 Aug 2022
SA's energy crisis: the practical implications of government's proposed interventions
SA's energy crisis: the practical implications of government's proposed interventions8 Aug 2022
South Africa needs stronger security in place to stop the sabotage of its power supply
South Africa needs stronger security in place to stop the sabotage of its power supply4 Aug 2022
The Eskom crisis: Acknowledging positive change
The Eskom crisis: Acknowledging positive change3 Aug 2022
Greater heights at Primedia for leading political journalist Matshidiso 'Tshidi' Madia
Primedia BroadcastingGreater heights at Primedia for leading political journalist Matshidiso 'Tshidi' Madia3 Aug 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz