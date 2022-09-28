Nicework calls on community to affect change for creatives

Nicework is calling on the collective community to participate in an initiative to affect change in support of creatives.

#10DaysofNice plans to turn the tide and act as a catalyst in the sea of change we have been experiencing by raising all creatives to a level of success where everyone’s ship comes in.

Project Nice is a feel-good initiative of unique artworks of the word ‘nice’. The project aims to honour artists, celebrates art and spread random acts of niceness across Web3. This includes impact-driven work that supports social or environmental causes.

#10DaysofNice started on 26 September and Nicework is calling on the creative community to join The Nice Experiment and support artists wanting to develop their craft and find their purpose in this space.

While creators are gifted with design talent, self-promotion isn’t always their strong suit. It is however necessary, which is why Nicework is allying with creatives who may lack the non-tech hard skills associated with building a business, to amplify their message and potential. Artists often struggle to translate their authenticity and purpose into a public-facing brand.

“NFTs unlock a mechanism by which we can give things in a scalable and sustainable way — as opposed to just our time — because you can only give away so much time,” explains founder and owner of Nicework, Ross Drakes.

“With NFTs, niceness can be built into the DNA of the project. So by working on the project, you’re doing something nice at the same time,” Drakes continues.

“This idea of treating everybody with respect, love, and kindness is really a part of the Nicework culture,” echoes creative director Shannon Davis. “And giving back is something that Ross and I have spoken about over the years. This project allows us to do that for the first time which is really exciting.”

How to get involved:

Become a contributing artist

All artists across multiple disciplines can apply here to work with Project Nice and use it as a platform to showcase their creative talent digitally.

Become a friend of Project Nice

It’s a global community of friends who work together to support creatives and spread niceness. Nicework is using social media to find artists who need a little bit of niceness to unlock their potential and are leaning on the supportive network to amplify this.

Collect a Nice NFT

Collectors can support Project Nice through the NFT collection launching on 6 October. Each NFT is a ticket into a draw for art-related prizes and helps raise money for the social impact fund, as well as contributing directly to the artist's payment for the NFT.