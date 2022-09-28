Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

OnPoint PRIrvine PartnersCity Lodge HotelLGBizcommunity.comJNPRThirst Bar ServicesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Food & Wine News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


New restaurant opens doors at Sea Point

28 Sep 2022
A new culinary experience has opened its doors at Sea Point, Cape Town.
Image supplied: Sonny and Irene has opened its doors at Sea Point
Image supplied: Sonny and Irene has opened its doors at Sea Point

Crafted by The Kove Collection, the local gem showcases stylish and contemporary interiors, a menu packed with delicious dishes and drinks, and a buzzing vibe.

Affectionately named after Paul Kovensky’s grandparents, this timeless venue communicates a sentimental nod to the past in a modern fresh way. Pink pastel hues pop, soft marble finishes compliment, and oak reassures - creating a setting that doesn't compromise style for comfort.


A glance off the street makes it clear that craft and attention-to-detail are part of the deal, with an open kitchen, bakery and all-to-too-tempting cocktail bar framing the dining floor.

Offering cafe-style favourites for all occasions, this is an everyday eatery that will keep locals coming back for more. From the healthy to the decadent, the savoury to the sweet, the hot drinks to the cocktails, the menu has been carefully crafted by executive chef, Amber Deetlefs, and mixologist, Marshall Behaein, to create something for everyone to love.

New restaurant opens doors at Sea Point

The bakery is the heart of the restaurant, led by pastry chef Chris Morrison. From here visitors can expect a considered selection of bread, croissants and all flaky creations, fresh out of the oven and ready to take care of any craving.

All baked goods, along with coffees, juices and smoothies, will also be available at The Pastry Bar, which will run alongside the main restaurant. Featuring a delectable offering of cakes, tarts and cookies, The Pastry Bar is perfect for a streetside coffee and catch-up, or for those just looking to grab and go.

New restaurant opens doors at Sea Point

“We wanted to create something special, something that was not-your-average neighbourhood cafe bakery,” explains head of operations, Alison Thomas. “We envisage this to be a place loved by locals and visitors alike – whether it be a morning meeting, a lazy lunch, or an evening of cocktails.”

Set in the heart of Sea Point on the ground floor of the recently completed Station House, Sonny and Irene is a venue that effortlessly echoes the spirit of what Sea Point was and is.

NextOptions
Read more: Paul Kovensky, South African restaurants, food and wine

Related

Source:
Toasting the winners of the Food XX Awards31 Aug 2022
Source:
An escape to the Free State's best-kept secret17 Aug 2022
Source:
Overture restaurant closes after 15 years16 Aug 2022
Image supplied: GRK is aiming to redefine the gyro
GRK aims to redefine Greek food in South Africa20 Jul 2022
Source:
South African restaurants hit Top 100 in 50 Best list6 Jul 2022
Source:
Liam Tomlin's 'The Bailey' opens in Cape Town9 Jun 2022
Source:
Delheim Estate's Wild Mushroom Forage returns28 Apr 2022
Source:
The Stellenbosch Wine Harvest Parade is back!29 Mar 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz