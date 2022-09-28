New restaurant opens doors at Sea Point

A new culinary experience has opened its doors at Sea Point, Cape Town.

Image supplied: Sonny and Irene has opened its doors at Sea Point

Crafted by The Kove Collection, the local gem showcases stylish and contemporary interiors, a menu packed with delicious dishes and drinks, and a buzzing vibe.

Affectionately named after Paul Kovensky’s grandparents, this timeless venue communicates a sentimental nod to the past in a modern fresh way. Pink pastel hues pop, soft marble finishes compliment, and oak reassures - creating a setting that doesn't compromise style for comfort.

A glance off the street makes it clear that craft and attention-to-detail are part of the deal, with an open kitchen, bakery and all-to-too-tempting cocktail bar framing the dining floor.

Offering cafe-style favourites for all occasions, this is an everyday eatery that will keep locals coming back for more. From the healthy to the decadent, the savoury to the sweet, the hot drinks to the cocktails, the menu has been carefully crafted by executive chef, Amber Deetlefs, and mixologist, Marshall Behaein, to create something for everyone to love.

The bakery is the heart of the restaurant, led by pastry chef Chris Morrison. From here visitors can expect a considered selection of bread, croissants and all flaky creations, fresh out of the oven and ready to take care of any craving.

All baked goods, along with coffees, juices and smoothies, will also be available at The Pastry Bar, which will run alongside the main restaurant. Featuring a delectable offering of cakes, tarts and cookies, The Pastry Bar is perfect for a streetside coffee and catch-up, or for those just looking to grab and go.

“We wanted to create something special, something that was not-your-average neighbourhood cafe bakery,” explains head of operations, Alison Thomas. “We envisage this to be a place loved by locals and visitors alike – whether it be a morning meeting, a lazy lunch, or an evening of cocktails.”

Set in the heart of Sea Point on the ground floor of the recently completed Station House, Sonny and Irene is a venue that effortlessly echoes the spirit of what Sea Point was and is.