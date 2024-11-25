Cultivar wine bar opens at Time Out Market Cape Town

Time Out Market Cape Town has officially welcomed Cultivar, a boutique wine bar offering a curated selection of South African wines. Now open to the public, Cultivar promises to provide a unique wine experience, showcasing the diversity and excellence of the country’s wine regions.

Sommelier Lennox Nyengera

A curated wine experience

Led by South African-trained sommelier Lennox Nyengera, Cultivar elevates Time Out Market's offerings, bringing world-class South African wines to the forefront.

The addition aligns with the Market’s commitment to supporting local talent and offering a diverse range of culinary and cultural experiences.

“Having recently celebrated our first anniversary, we are thrilled to introduce Cultivar to our curated lineup,” says Russ Meyer, general manager of Time Out Market Cape Town. "This exciting addition not only complements the food the Market offers from the city’s best chefs and restaurateurs, but also reinforces our commitment to supporting and showcasing the exceptional talent of local winemakers."

Nyengera, a sommelier with extensive experience at fine dining establishments including The Roundhouse, Camphors at Vergelegen, and Chefs Warehouse, brings his expertise and passion for wine to Cultivar.

With certifications from the South African Sommeliers Association and the Wine and Spirit Education Trust (WSET), Nyengera aims to make wine approachable for guests of all experience levels.

A taste of South Africa

The wine list at Cultivar features a range of carefully selected South African wines, including limited-edition bottles such as Wolf & Woman Chenin Blanc and Ahrens Family Wines’ rare 2018 Cabernet Franc.

Premium wines, like Restless River Ava Marie Chardonnay, are also available by the glass, allowing guests to enjoy high-end wines without committing to a full bottle.

Cultivar caters to both casual wine drinkers and connoisseurs with sommelier-led tasting flights, highlighting the unique terroir of regions like Stellenbosch and Swartland.

The tasting experiences are tailored to guests’ preferences, ensuring that each visit is educational, enjoyable, and memorable.

"Our goal is to create a welcoming space where guests can discover South Africa’s rich wine culture," says Nyengera. "Whether you’re here to learn or simply relax with a glass, we’re ready to meet you at your level of interest."

The wine bar also offers exciting pairings with the Market’s diverse food vendors. For example, Nyengera suggests pairing Usana Pinot Gris with Mlilo’s grilled prawns or Tesselaarsdal Pinot Noir with a smoked mushroom bao from Hao Bao Now.

Located at the V&A Waterfront, Time Out Market Cape Town brings together the best chefs, drinks, and cultural experiences under one roof. The addition of Cultivar enhances the Market's celebration of Cape Town's wine culture, further supporting the talent of local winemakers.