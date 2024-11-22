MSC Musica arrives in Durban, ushering in 2024/2025 cruise season

MSC Musica, the vessel set to be based in South Africa for the 2024/2025 season, has arrived in Durban, marking the beginning of the new cruise season.

Source Supplied

The ship, known for its appeal to South African travellers, promises a refined and varied experience with something for every type of holidaymaker.

Enhanced onboard experience

The ship’s offerings include a range of entertainment options, from performances at the Teatro la Scala to private sea-view cabins. MSC Musica’s facilities and activities cater to a wide variety of interests, making it a popular choice for many cruisers.

Ross Volk, managing director at MSC Cruises South Africa, says: "MSC Musica is a great ship for the South African traveller, with plenty of bars and lounges, ample deck space and endless entertainment for everyone to enjoy. We are excited to welcome new and regular cruisers alike, onboard throughout the summer."

Onboard, passengers can enjoy a variety of amenities, including the striking central foyer with its three-tier waterfall, the Havana Club cigar lounge, and the Crystal Lounge. The ship’s entertainment options feature live shows, a casino, and a nightclub, providing plenty of opportunities for guests to unwind.

Reflecting South Africa’s diverse cultures, the cruise also incorporates local influences in both its cuisine and entertainment. Local flavours are present in the onboard dining options, and well-known South African performers entertain guests during the voyage.

Families can expect a wide range of activities, with dedicated clubs and an amusement arcade catering to younger passengers. The ship’s facilities ensure that everyone, from young children to teens, will find something to enjoy during their time onboard.

Exploring southern Africa’s best destinations

The local cruise season offers itineraries that highlight some of southern Africa’s most beautiful destinations. These include the Portuguese Island cruise off Mozambique’s coast, as well as voyages to Pomene, Mauritius, Madagascar, and Réunion.

In early 2025, MSC Musica will reposition to Cape Town, where it will offer cruises to Namibia’s Lüderitz and Walvis Bay, both known for their striking coastal landscapes and marine life.

MSC Cruises remains an important driver of economic growth within the environments in which the company operates, as demonstrated by its various investments, including into port infrastructure and providing much-needed job opportunities for the country’s youth, through the company’s international call centre, which services various global markets.

Ross Volk concludes: "Our commitment to South Africa is unwavering and goes beyond providing great experiences and excellent service to our guests. It is also about our ongoing investments in Durban, the local economies and the country’s tourism industry."