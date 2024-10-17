2025 Best of Wine Tourism and Ambassador Award winners announced

The winners of the 2025 Best Of Wine Tourism and Wine Tourism Ambassador Awards have been announced by Wesgro, the official Tourism, Trade, and Investment Promotion Agency for Cape Town and the Western Cape.

Source: Supplied

Initiated by Great Wine Capitals 26 years ago, the 2025 Best Of Wine Tourism Awards highlight the rapid evolution of the global wine tourism industry. With growing demand from international tourists seeking authentic experiences, wine tourism has become a key driver for economic growth. From vineyard visits and festivals to exclusive wine tastings, the industry showcases the best of the region’s rich wine heritage and culture.

Wesgro, as the custodians of the Great Wine Capitals Global Network for the province's wine regions, celebrates the outstanding achievements of wineries that are driving innovation and excellence in the wine tourism industry.

Wine tourism in SA’s economy

"Wine tourism is a vital part of South Africa’s economy, attracting visitors from across the globe to experience our vineyards, wineries and wine culture. It not only supports local businesses and communities but also boosts our reputation on the global stage. With 20 wine routes, the Western Cape is one of the most competitive wine tourism regions globally," says Wesgro CEO, Wrenelle Stander.

The wine tourism industry plays a vital role in South Africa’s economy, generating over R9.3bn annually and creating 40,108 jobs—both directly and indirectly—according to South Africa Wine 2022 data. Recognising and celebrating this sector, along with boosting its marketing efforts, is crucial for driving further economic growth and innovation.

Stander emphasised the importance of supporting the sector: “Our wineries and wine tourism experiences have been consistently recognised on the global stage. These awards are about acknowledging the pioneers who are pushing the boundaries of excellence, ensuring that we remain a must-visit destination for wine enthusiasts.”

2025 Great Wine Capitals Best Of Wine Tourism award winners:

Accommodation

•Winner: Delaire Graff

•Runner-up: Brookdale Estate

Culinary experiences

•Winner: FABER at Avondale

•Runner-up: Rust en Vrede

Wine tourism services

• Winner: Creation Wines

• Runner-up: Ernie Els

Sustainable wine tourism practices

• Winner: Creation Wines

• Runner-up: Jordan Wines

Architecture and landscape

• Winner: Babylonstoren

• Runner-up: Delaire Graff

Art and culture

• Winner: Spier Wine Farm

• Runner-up: Delaire Graff

Innovative Wine Tourism Experiences

• Winner: Vergelegen Wine Estate

• Runner-up: Constantia Wine Walk

The Wine Tourism Ambassador Awards recognise wineries that go beyond excellence in winemaking, highlighting their commitment to sustainability, and innovation, and offering unique, authentic experiences for visitors.

2025 Wine Tourism Ambassador Award Winners:

The Wine Tourism Diversity Award

• Winner: Van Loveren

The Authentic South African Experience Award

• Winner: A.A. Badenhorst Kalmoesfontein

• Runner-up: Muratie Wine Estate

Conservation Pioneer Award

• Winner: Hartenberg Wine Estate

The rigorous judging process involved a panel of expert judges, who conducted ghost site visits to ensure an impartial evaluation of the shortlisted wineries. The criteria for selecting winners included the quality of wine offerings, visitor experiences, sustainability initiatives, and overall excellence in wine tourism.

Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism Ivan Meyer said: “The wine industry plays a vital role in our economy, providing employment and showcasing our world-class wine offerings. These awards highlight the creativity and dedication of our wine producers, many of whom are setting the standard for excellence and sustainability in wine tourism.”

The winners of the 2025 Best Of Wine Tourism and Wine Tourism Ambassador Awards represent the innovation and commitment that are propelling the wine tourism industry to new heights, further solidifying the Western Cape’s status as a premier wine destination.