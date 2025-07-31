Salt Road returns to Houghton with salt-forward menu and revamped hotel experience

Salt Road restaurant has reopened in Houghton, Johannesburg, offering a refined culinary experience rooted in salt-based cooking techniques. Located at 10 2nd Avenue Boutique Hotel — now operated by Dream Hotels & Resorts — Salt Road combines international culinary research with a contemporary hotel dining environment.

The relaunch comes as chefs globally revisit ancient techniques like curing, fermenting, and baking with salt. Salt Road’s culinary direction is led by consultant chefs Craig Cormack and Beau Du Toit, who bring over 40 years of combined experience and nearly two decades of focused research into salt cooking.

Cormack’s private collection of more than 180 salts, sourced from countries such as Peru and Denmark, informs the seasonal menu, which prioritises technique over trends.

A winelands-style setting in Johannesburg

The restaurant complements recent upgrades to the hotel, which now features modern interiors and garden surroundings designed to create a winelands-style dining experience in the heart of Johannesburg.

The venue is well-suited for both weekday business diners and destination seekers, with its proximity to corporate hubs and tranquil setting.

Hospitality offering for both business and leisure

10 2nd Avenue Boutique Hotel caters to business and leisure travellers alike, offering spacious suites, conferencing facilities, and premium dining — positioning the hotel and Salt Road as a versatile choice for events, private dinners, and corporate functions.

Sustainability also plays a key role in the restaurant’s operations. Menus are designed to reduce waste, composting is standard practice, and many herbs are grown on-site. “Quality isn’t negotiable,” adds Cormack. “It starts with the produce, but it ends with how we treat people, our team, our suppliers, and our guests.”

Plans ahead

Salt Road officially reopened on Saturday, 26 July, with a curated event featuring a sunset bubbles reception, a sound and salt tasting, and a candlelit dinner. Guests included local tastemakers such as Tshepi Vundla and Renate Stuurman.

Future plans include seasonal pop-ups and chef’s table experiences. A whiskey and wine lounge also offers pairing sessions focused on enhancing flavours through salt.

Bookings are open, with Salt Road aiming to establish itself as a culinary landmark within Johannesburg’s hospitality and business events scene.