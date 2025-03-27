From tradition to innovation: How South African chefs are defining 2025 cuisine

South Africa’s culinary landscape is evolving, with restaurateurs and chefs pushing boundaries to create unforgettable dining experiences. From intimate, curated meals to bold, modern interpretations of traditional flavors, the country's food scene is more dynamic than ever.

The rise of bespoke dining

Dining is no longer just about food—it’s about the experience. Restaurants are embracing exclusivity, authenticity, and personal touches to create a sense of connection for their guests.

“People are looking for an experience – something that goes beyond sitting at a restaurant. That feels thoughtful and connected, or has that hidden gem allure,” says Chef Jess Shepherd of Good To Gather, a Stellenbosch-based eatery known for its intimate farm-to-table approach.

Located on Rozendal Farm, the 35-seater restaurant operates only three days a week, with bookings filling up quickly. “Our space is relaxing for the diner, and you feel like you can breathe and connect with a moment that someone’s curated for you. We don’t have a menu, and we keep things simple in terms of letting seasonal produce shine – we want our flavours to whisper rather than shout.”

The shift towards curated dining is evident across the industry. Restaurants such as Reverie Social Table and Table De Meye, both recognized by diners for their distinctive experiences, also emphasize a slow, immersive dining approach.

Fast-paced fusion and culinary heritage

While many seek slow, curated meals, South Africa’s urban food scene is embracing bold, fast-paced fusion cuisine that celebrates local heritage. Acclaimed chefs are modernising traditional African flavors, bringing lesser-known ingredients to the forefront.

Among them is Chef Moses Moloi, who recently opened Gigi in Johannesburg. Ranked 85th in the prestigious Best Chef Awards, Moloi takes pride in showcasing South African and African ingredients in a contemporary light.

“At Gigi, we’re cooking with ingredients and flavours that are unknown globally and unique to SA, like beef tongue and ox livers,” he explains. “We’re also looking to the best of the best and sometimes unexpected, from the rest of the continent too – Limpopo worms, Nigerian okra, peppers from Malawi. We’re modernising these traditional African dishes and taking pride in that and almost educating people through food.”

Moloi notes a growing presence of dishes like beef tongue on menus across Cape Town, reflecting a wider appreciation for homegrown flavors. At Gigi, an à la carte menu caters to Johannesburg’s fast-paced diners, aligning with the growing demand for more flexible dining options.

Wine industry evolves with the food scene

South Africa’s wine industry continues to thrive alongside its food scene, with a surge in independent winemakers and a shift towards unique, regionally expressive wines.

“South Africa is currently making the best wine it’s ever made,” says Spencer Fondaumiere, Head of the South African Sommelier Association. “There’s a lot more space for smaller producers, and we don’t have copy-and-paste wine lists anymore. There’s been a rise in local Verdelho, with a handful of producers making it. Then, historical grapes like Palomino, which were once used for the sherry trade, or Colombard used for brandy – those established vineyards still exist. People are making incredible wines with them.”

The number of wine-tasting venues continues to grow, making it easier for locals and tourists to explore curated tasting routes and discover hidden gems.

Seamless dining in a dynamic industry

As South Africa’s restaurant industry refines its palate, accessibility is also improving. The ability to book sought-after tables at any time—especially during peak dining hours—ensures that both diners and restaurants can focus on creating unforgettable culinary moments.

With innovation driving the food and wine industry forward, 2025 promises to be a year of bold flavors, immersive dining, and an ever-growing appreciation for South Africa’s diverse culinary heritage.