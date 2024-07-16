MandelaMonth: BET Software and Hollywood Foundation make a real impact

In celebration of Mandela Day, BET Software, in collaboration with the Hollywood Foundation, had a series of impactful initiatives designed to support vulnerable children through sustainable solutions. Inspired by this year’s theme "It's still in our hands to combat poverty and inequality," BET Software and Hollywood Foundation teams across the region visited child and youth care centres.

Team members brighten up uThingo Crisis Centre by adding a fresh touch to the home.

In Johannesburg, the teams spent their 67 minutes assisting at the Tshepang Program for Orphaned and Vulnerable Centre, while the Cape Town teams contributed to the Baphumelele Child Youth Care Centre.

In Durban, teams supported vulnerable children and victims of abuse at the uThingo Crisis Centre, south of Durban. This centre provides essential care for children and empowers women affected by gender-based violence. Team members engaged in a variety of hands-on activities including face painting, wall painting, preparing meals and beds, as well as home improvements. The Hollywood Foundation also provided stoves, fridges, kitchenware, and cleaning supplies for the centre’s daily operations.

Smiles all around as BET Software brings joy to children on Mandela Day.

uThingo founder, Sbonisile Ngcobo, says witnessing the contributions and the centre busy with activities on Mandela Day brought joy to herself and the children.

“I can’t believe that so much good is happening for the centre. I don’t know what we did to deserve this generosity, thank you,” she exclaimed.

BET Software and the Hollywood Foundation making a difference, spreading hope and support on Mandela Day.

Michael Collins, general manager at BET Software, says the company and the Hollywood Foundation remain dedicated to supporting communities through ongoing initiatives and partnerships.

"Mandela Day reminds us that the power to create positive change is still in our hands, and together, we can build a better future for these children," he said.



