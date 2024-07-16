ICT Software
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Red Ribbon CommunicationsBET SoftwareDatabase360RocketseedQuickEasy SoftwareIrvine PartnersDomains.co.zaPnetHOSTAFRICAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Software Company news South Africa

#MandelaMonth: BET Software and Hollywood Foundation make a real impact

Issued by BET Software
23 Jul 2024
23 Jul 2024
In celebration of Mandela Day, BET Software, in collaboration with the Hollywood Foundation, had a series of impactful initiatives designed to support vulnerable children through sustainable solutions. Inspired by this year’s theme "It's still in our hands to combat poverty and inequality," BET Software and Hollywood Foundation teams across the region visited child and youth care centres.
Team members brighten up uThingo Crisis Centre by adding a fresh touch to the home.
Team members brighten up uThingo Crisis Centre by adding a fresh touch to the home.

In Johannesburg, the teams spent their 67 minutes assisting at the Tshepang Program for Orphaned and Vulnerable Centre, while the Cape Town teams contributed to the Baphumelele Child Youth Care Centre.

In Durban, teams supported vulnerable children and victims of abuse at the uThingo Crisis Centre, south of Durban. This centre provides essential care for children and empowers women affected by gender-based violence. Team members engaged in a variety of hands-on activities including face painting, wall painting, preparing meals and beds, as well as home improvements. The Hollywood Foundation also provided stoves, fridges, kitchenware, and cleaning supplies for the centre’s daily operations. 

Smiles all around as BET Software brings joy to children on Mandela Day.
Smiles all around as BET Software brings joy to children on Mandela Day.

uThingo founder, Sbonisile Ngcobo, says witnessing the contributions and the centre busy with activities on Mandela Day brought joy to herself and the children.

“I can’t believe that so much good is happening for the centre. I don’t know what we did to deserve this generosity, thank you,” she exclaimed.

BET Software and the Hollywood Foundation making a difference, spreading hope and support on Mandela Day.
BET Software and the Hollywood Foundation making a difference, spreading hope and support on Mandela Day.

Michael Collins, general manager at BET Software, says the company and the Hollywood Foundation remain dedicated to supporting communities through ongoing initiatives and partnerships. 

"Mandela Day reminds us that the power to create positive change is still in our hands, and together, we can build a better future for these children," he said.

Read more: Mandela Day, community service, Hollywood Foundation, Michael Collins, BET Software
Share this article
NextOptions



BET Software
BET Software is on a mission to push technological boundaries to create world-class online and retail betting solutions, as well as other pioneering software solutions and systems.

Related

Oxford University Press Southern Africa gives back on Mandela Day
Oxford University PressOxford University Press Southern Africa gives back on Mandela Day
1 day
Massmart praises CSI partners for embracing Mandela Day spirit everyday
Massmart praises CSI partners for embracing Mandela Day spirit everyday
19 Jul 2024
Source:
Mandela Day: Gauteng's health initiative clears surgery backlog
18 Jul 2024
Machine_ launches its 2024 'Machine_67 x Blackboard' art initiative
Publicis Groupe AfricaMachine_ launches its 2024 'Machine_67 x Blackboard' art initiative
18 Jul 2024
East Coast Radio goes beyond 67 minutes to support the Tongaat community
East Coast RadioEast Coast Radio goes beyond 67 minutes to support the Tongaat community
18 Jul 2024
Source: © south African government This year, the Mandela Day theme is '#ItIsInYourHands' and aims to combat poverty and inequity
#ItsInYourHands: Celebrate Mandela Day
 17 Jul 2024
Database360 commemorates Mandela Day by empowering NGOs with vital data resources
Database360Database360 commemorates Mandela Day by empowering NGOs with vital data resources
17 Jul 2024
Beyond Mandela Day: the power of employee volunteering programmes
TrialogueBeyond Mandela Day: the power of employee volunteering programmes
16 Jul 2024
More industry news

Next
Let's do Biz