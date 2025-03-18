ICT donation to Limpopo schools

In a significant display of generosity that will be remembered for many years to come, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, in partnership with Adopt-a-School Foundation, donated coding and robotic kits worth R1m to three under-resourced schools in Limpopo province.

This donation will echo through the halls of these schools and beyond for years to come, a beacon of hope and promise for countless young minds.

The handover of cutting-edge coding and robotics kits, which took place at one of the recipient schools, Laerskool Bergvlam in Thohoyandou, on 7 March 2025, was a joyful celebration.

Of the schools recommended by Rendani Munzhelele, district director of the Vhembe East region, the three chosen recipients received the resources: Laerskool Bergvlam, Makwarela Primary School, and Mbilwi Secondary School.

There to personally hand over the much-needed resources was Jeanhyuk Yim, deputy head of mission and consul-general at The Embassy of the Republic of Korea. This was such a heartwarming and significant moment. Alongside him were Narae Yoo, a dedicated researcher at the embassy, Mr Munzhelele, and the principals and governing body members of the beneficiary schools.

Representing Adopt-a-School were the Foundation’s executive programmes, Banyana Mohajane, and senior communications manager, Zelda Jacobs.

Banyana Mohajane, radiated pride as she spoke about the collaboration: “We are incredibly proud of our partnership with the Korean Embassy and their commitment to equipping schools with information, communication, and technology resources. This collaboration is instrumental in bridging the digital divide and aligns perfectly with the Department of Basic Education's policy to incorporate coding and robotics into the national curriculum.”

Yim's heartfelt speech resonated deeply and highlighted South Africa's potential, describing it as a nation teeming with promising young minds ready to shape its future. He hoped the equipment would be of meaningful benefit to teachers and students: “I believe that learning robotics and coding goes beyond simply using computers – it helps you think creatively, solve problems, and work together as a team… To our dedicated teachers, we hope this will support your efforts in bringing innovation into the classroom. To our students, may this spark your curiosity and encourage you to explore new ideas.”

Ndou, school principal at Laerskool Bergvlam said: "The support we have received from the Korean Embassy and the Adopt-a-School Foundation is invaluable. We are deeply grateful for this partnership. It will have a profound impact on the lives of our learners, enabling them to succeed in their educational journey while embracing new technologies. The entire Laerskool Bergvlam community, as well as the other schools, will significantly benefit from the implementation of coding and robotics at our schools."

This is not the first time the Korean Embassy has made such a profound impact. Last year, ICT equipment valued at R5.6m was donated to six schools across Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and North West provinces, showcasing their ongoing commitment to education in South Africa.

The Adopt-a-School Foundation, a partner entity of the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation, remains dedicated to creating and enhancing conducive learning and teaching environments in disadvantaged schools. Their Whole School Development (WSD) model focuses on school leadership, curriculum, infrastructure, and social welfare, making a tangible difference in the lives of countless learners.

The Korean Embassy's generosity and the Adopt-a-School Foundation's unwavering dedication stand as a testament to the power of collaboration and the promise of a brighter future for all.



