Empowering young learners of Mapaleni Primary School

On 11 February, in a heartwarming act of generosity, 150 orphaned and vulnerable children at Mapaleni Primary in Mkhuhlu Village, Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, were given a life-changing gift: new pairs of shoes. This thoughtful gesture was made possible by a donation from the South Africa-China Shenzhen General Chamber of Commerce to restore pride, confidence and dignity to young learners.

In addition to the shoes, the donation further enabled the Adopt-a-School Foundation to supply 600 school bags and essential stationery for the 2025 academic year. These gifts are a welcome boost for the 1,400 learners at Mapaleni Primary, ensuring they start the new term with the tools they need to thrive.

At the joyful handover ceremony, the children’s faces lit up as they received their new shoes, a tangible reminder that they matter and deserve the best. Wang Sang Chan, chairman of the South Africa-China Shenzhen General Chamber of Commerce, expressed the Chamber’s commitment to supporting under-resourced schools, saying: "We are proud to partner with the Adopt-a-School Foundation to provide essential resources where they are needed most. Education is the bridge that connects nations, cultures, and hearts. It is important to contribute to education, for through the shared pursuit of knowledge, South Africa and China can build lasting partnerships, fostering mutual growth, understanding, and friendship."

This initiative is part of the Adopt-a-School Foundation's highly impactful Whole School Development (WSD) programme, which works with schools to improve all aspects of the learning experience. From school leadership and curriculum development to infrastructure upgrades and social welfare support, the WSD programme ensures that schools like Mapaleni are equipped for success.

The Foundation, which is a partner entity of Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation, focuses on creating positive and sustainable educational environments. Their holistic approach promotes learning, behaviour change, and peer support, allowing learners and educators to thrive together.

Mapaleni Primary has seen remarkable growth since it was adopted by the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) in 2014. With the Foundation’s ongoing support, the school has benefited from strategic planning, leadership development and a range of educational enhancements. This includes a library stocked with books, a trained librarian and a renovated computer laboratory. Teachers have received support and development in critical areas like language, mathematics and literacy.

Steven Lebere, chief executive officer at the Adopt-a-School Foundation, emphasised the importance of this donation: “Shoes are more than just protection for the feet. They are a symbol of dignity and equality, enabling children to walk with pride. For many of these learners, it is the first time they will be able to walk to school comfortably, and that makes a huge difference to their confidence and sense of belonging.”

This donation is more than just a material gift. It is a powerful reminder of the impact that community partnerships can have on the lives of young learners. Thanks to the support of the South Africa-China Shenzhen General Chamber of Commerce, the children of Mapaleni Primary are equipped for the 2025 academic year.

As the Foundation continues to work alongside its partners to improve education in rural and under-resourced areas, it is clear that together, we can drive quality education to one pair of shoes, one school, and one learner at a time.

Adopt-a-School statistics:

Since inception, well over a billion rand has been invested.



Schools adopted: 665



Learners reached: 1,662,305



Educators developed: 34,085



Facilities constructed: 809



Jobs created: 16,207



SMMEs: 2,610



Learners benefitting from visual support: 109,640



Spectacles provided: 5,370



Learners benefitting from Health and Sanitation projects: 22,777



Learners participating in awareness campaigns: 11,172

About Adopt-a-School Foundation:

Adopt-a-School Foundation (AAS) is an entity of the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation (CRF) and was officially established in 2002. The Foundation is a registered Section 21 company with PBO status and has an independent board of directors. The 2020 Top Empowerment Award Winner, Adopt-a-School Foundation, works with various stakeholders, including the District, Provincial and National Departments of Basic Education, corporate donors, multiple service providers and best practice NGOs. The Foundation implements Whole School Development, a holistic model to improve schools' academic, infrastructural, social, and security environments. There are currently 665 schools under the Adopt-a-School Foundation’s adoption programme. The Foundation works in all nine South Africa, Lesotho, and Mozambique provinces.

Visit the Foundation’s website at www.adoptaschool.org.za. Email az.oc.loohcsatpoda@sbocajz or call 011 592 6580.



