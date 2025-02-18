Bikes handed over to thrilled senior learners at Tsakane Primary School, Krugersdorp

On 12 February, life-changing bicycles were handed over to five delighted learners at Tsakane Primary School in Krugersdorp. This generous donation came from Enaex Africa, a blasting services company dedicated to providing premium solutions to mining regions across Africa. Enaex Africa partnered with the Adopt-a-School Foundation in 2023 to implement the Whole School Development (WSD) model in schools. The latest donation benefits Tsakane Primary, which serves 1,726 learners and 42 educators.

The Adopt-a-School Foundation, a partner entity of the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation, is a non-profit organisation that collaborates with corporations and individuals to create and enhance conducive learning environments in disadvantaged schools. Through its WSD model, the foundation focuses on improving school leadership, performance, infrastructure and learner well-being.

Maboko Ndlovu, the foundation's leadership and curriculum delivery project manager, explained that the bicycles would significantly ease the daily commute for senior learners who live far from the school. “These bikes will help with the long distances learners must walk every day and will be particularly useful for those who stay for extra lessons,” he said.

During the handover ceremony, the school also took the opportunity to discuss road safety with the learners, stressing the importance of following traffic rules and being aware of pedestrian safety.

Tsakane Primary’s principal, D. N. Chauke, expressed his gratitude to the Adopt-a-School Foundation and Enaex Africa. He highlighted the significant benefits the school has received from the WSD initiative, through various corporate partners of the foundation. "The WSD implementation has led to substantial improvements in educator training, resource provision, and infrastructure, creating an ecosystem that fosters learning and excellence," he said.

Enaex Africa’s chief financial officer, Cristian Henriquez, expressed pride in the partnership, stating: “It’s a privilege to make life a little easier for these learners. By helping to ease their commute, we’re contributing to their ability to focus on their education, which is essential for fostering excellence."

In addition to the bike donation, Enaex Africa supports other initiatives at Mante Primary School in the Sekhukhune District in Limpopo, including a school governance and leadership advancement programme, as well as the construction of a Grade R facility.

Tsakane Primary has already benefitted from a variety of projects through the Foundation. These projects included donations of dictionaries, library books, and a vision support programme with spectacles and school shoes donations. Infrastructure upgrades have also been made, including the construction of science and computer laboratories, a combination court, a feeding scheme kitchen, and five additional classrooms. Late last year, the school also received five smart boards, a projector, 60 laptops, and coding and robotics equipment.

The foundation firmly believes in collaborating with corporate partners to drive comprehensive school transformation. For more details about the Foundation’s work, visit www.adopraschool.org.za, and for Enaex Africa, visit www.enaex.com.

Adopt-a-School statistics:

Since inception, well over a billion rand has been invested.



Schools adopted: 665



Learners reached: 1,662,305



Educators developed: 34,085



Facilities constructed: 809



Jobs created: 16,207



SMMEs: 2,610



Learners benefitting from visual support: 109,640



Spectacles provided: 5,370



Learners benefitting from Health and Sanitation projects: 22,777



Learners participating in awareness campaigns: 11,172

